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Maids at Tokyo cafe ramp up efforts to attract foreign visitors

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At-home cafe is one of the best-known maid cafes and claims to be the birthplace of the now-famous “Moe Moe Kyun” spell.

At-home cafe is one of the best-known maid cafes and claims to be the birthplace of the now-famous “Moe Moe Kyun” spell.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

  • Tokyo maid cafes are adapting to more foreign visitors as tourism in Japan reaches record levels.
  • At-home cafe in Akihabara is a major maid cafe chain with 13 branches and more than 700 maids.
  • The cafe says the trend is boosted by "oshi-katsu" fans and overseas tourists.

AI generated

TOKYO – At a cafe in Tokyo’s famed Akihabara district, “maids” are increasingly learning to accommodate foreign visitors by studying English phrases and handing out specialised gifts.

Known as a must-visit for Japan’s “otaku” subculture, Akihabara is packed with goods related to popular anime, manga and video game series, and is also believed to be the birthplace of maid cafes.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.