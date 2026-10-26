Maids at Tokyo cafe ramp up efforts to attract foreign visitors

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At-home cafe is one of the best-known maid cafes and claims to be the birthplace of the now-famous “Moe Moe Kyun” spell.

TOKYO – At a cafe in Tokyo’s famed Akihabara district, “maids” are increasingly learning to accommodate foreign visitors by studying English phrases and handing out specialised gifts.

Known as a must-visit for Japan’s “otaku” subculture, Akihabara is packed with goods related to popular anime, manga and video game series, and is also believed to be the birthplace of maid cafes.