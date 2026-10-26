Maids at Tokyo cafe ramp up efforts to attract foreign visitors
- Tokyo maid cafes are adapting to more foreign visitors as tourism in Japan reaches record levels.
- At-home cafe in Akihabara is a major maid cafe chain with 13 branches and more than 700 maids.
- The cafe says the trend is boosted by "oshi-katsu" fans and overseas tourists.
AI generated
TOKYO – At a cafe in Tokyo’s famed Akihabara district, “maids” are increasingly learning to accommodate foreign visitors by studying English phrases and handing out specialised gifts.
Known as a must-visit for Japan’s “otaku” subculture, Akihabara is packed with goods related to popular anime, manga and video game series, and is also believed to be the birthplace of maid cafes.