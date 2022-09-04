Made in Germany: On the trail of Leica, Mercedes-Benz and other super-brands

FRANKFURT – Bosch appliances, Birkenstock shoes, Adidas sportswear – German products are among the most admired brands in the world.

But did you know that the Made In Germany stamp was originally conceived by the British? In 1887, the “Merchandise Marks Act” required foreign goods to be stamped with the country of origin, thus distinguishing them from goods made in the United Kingdom.

But instead of stigmatising German goods, the Made In Germany label became associated with good design, quality and durability. The label recently turned 135 years old on Aug 23 this year.

So, on your next trip to Germany, why not visit some of these famous German corporations? Many have visitor centres or museums. Designed to impress investors, customers and potential recruits, they are well worth stopping by.

My visits have made me realise that objects are not just things to use or to make money. Rather, they can be a passion shared by a community of skilled craftsmen, customers and fans.

1. Experience the Leica legend, Wetzlar

At Leica, the camera is at the heart of everything. It is no wonder that Leitz Park, the headquarters of the company, pretty much looks like camera lenses. The windows resemble perforations on a filmstrip.

It is a very modern and cool space. The highlight is a gallery with some of the world’s most iconic pictures – there is Thomas Hoepker’s famous photograph of Mohammed Ali (1966) and Nick Ut’s Pulitzer Prize-winning picture of the girl fleeing from napalm bombing in Vietnam (1972).

Leica’s contributions to journalism are legendary.