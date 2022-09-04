Made in Germany: On the trail of Leica, Mercedes-Benz and other super-brands

FRANKFURT – Bosch appliances, Birkenstock shoes, Adidas sportswear – German products are among the most admired brands in the world.
But did you know that the Made In Germany stamp was originally conceived by the British? In 1887, the “Merchandise Marks Act” required foreign goods to be stamped with the country of origin, thus distinguishing them from goods made in the United Kingdom.
But instead of stigmatising German goods, the Made In Germany label became associated with good design, quality and durability. The label recently turned 135 years old on Aug 23 this year.
So, on your next trip to Germany, why not visit some of these famous German corporations? Many have visitor centres or museums. Designed to impress investors, customers and potential recruits, they are well worth stopping by.
My visits have made me realise that objects are not just things to use or to make money. Rather, they can be a passion shared by a community of skilled craftsmen, customers and fans.
1. Experience the Leica legend, Wetzlar
At Leica, the camera is at the heart of everything. It is no wonder that Leitz Park, the headquarters of the company, pretty much looks like camera lenses. The windows resemble perforations on a filmstrip.
It is a very modern and cool space. The highlight is a gallery with some of the world’s most iconic pictures – there is Thomas Hoepker’s famous photograph of Mohammed Ali (1966) and Nick Ut’s Pulitzer Prize-winning picture of the girl fleeing from napalm bombing in Vietnam (1972).
Leica’s contributions to journalism are legendary.
Look through glass windows into the clean rooms and you will see people cutting, polishing and brushing metals and glass, wielding the 178 components that go into the making of a Leica camera.
Then hop across the road to the Ernst Leitz Museum, where you can check out the company history and exhibitions on show – I have the good luck to see the works of Hoepker.
If you want to spend the night and explore the pretty town centre with its cobbled streets and timber houses, consider staying at the Vienna House. It has a room that is designed to look like a photographic dark room. The black might take getting use to, but it is certainly interesting.
Info: Go to www.leitz-park.com/en
2. Be beguiled by the Benz, Stuttgart
I am not a petrol head, but German car parks are so good at presenting the story of the vehicle, you cannot help but be moved by their passion and dedication.
Cars have shapes, sensuousness, personalities and stories.
The Mercedes-Benz World, in particular, is a shrine for true-blue Benz fans. All the eras and milestones of the brand and company history are presented.
The full scope of the Mercedes tradition – passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motor racing – are on show over 16,500 sq m of exhibition space organised into rooms of legends. You can see the first patented car in the world, the legendary 500K Roadster and a roomful of Silver Arrows.
Visitors can stroll around by themselves, take a tour, attend summer concerts or sign their kids up for activities. Who knows, you might have a budding car designer in the making.
Check out its virtual tour online – it is so good. Then come see the real thing for yourself.
Info: Go to str.sg/wzWQ
3. Slosh with the Schloss, Oestrich-winkel in the Rheingau
You can see Schloss Vollrads’ wine bottles in Singaporean supermarkets. The word “schloss” means castle in German and you will spot its tower from a distance as you drive up towards it from the Rhine Valley.
Nestled among its own vineyards, this is a beautiful spot. There are walking trails along vineyards, a lovely restaurant with exquisite food and a tasting centre in the former coach house.
The orangery and courtyard garden have been the venues of many weddings and events such as the Rheingau Music Festival.
The main grape in this region is the Riesling – its slightly sweet note goes particularly well with Asian food.
Grapes have been grown on these slopes and wine made and sold for more than 800 years. Schloss Vollrads recently won the award for the best Riesling Collection of the Year.
Info: Go to www.schlossvollrads.com
4. Hear what chairs can tell, Weil Am Rhein
Strictly speaking, the origins of this furniture maker are Swiss. But the Vitra Museum is located in a small German Black Forest town called Weil am Rhein. “Am” means “on” in German and Rhein is the name of the river. Literally, Weil am Rhein means Weil on the River Rhine.
With buildings designed by architects Zaha Hadid, Frank Gehry and Renzo Piano, Vitra will appeal to creatives and design fans.
My highlight is Vitra’s collection of chairs, from the 1800s to the present. The French bistro-looking chairs look like they came out of a Vincent van Gogh painting and the sexy S-shaped Panton chair was modelled by British model Kate Moss in the nude.
I take a tour that is full of storytelling – if chairs can talk. The museum also organises workshops and exhibitions.
Vitra is a great stop in a great area – arty Basel in Switzerland, the lovely mediaeval university town of Freiburg, the lush Black Forest, good wine and food are all within easy reach.
Info: Go to str.sg/wzWA
Other admired German brands
1. Meyer Werft, Papenburg
This family-owned company – established in 1795 in northern Germany – constructs some of the world’s biggest and most popular cruise ships, ferries and tankers. The giant construction docks are a huge draw as is the towing and launching of a completed vessel through canals to open seas.
Info: Tours can be booked online. Go to str.sg/wzWY
2. The Zeppelin, Friedrichshafen
This is on my bucket list. While it is no longer in production for massive commercial flights, a ride in a Zeppelin, a landmark in German aviation history, is still possible. What is more, the whole Lake Constance area in this Bavarian region is beautiful and well worth a visit.
Info: Go to str.sg/wzWg
3. Ritter Museum, Waldenbuch
The famous square chocolate bar came about because the founder’s wife Clara Ritter said in 1932: “Let us make a bar of chocolate that fits into the pocket of every sports jacket.”
Ritter Sport chocolate has stayed loyal to its shape and even has a museum, near Stuttgart, dedicated to all things quadratic.
Info: Go to www.museum-ritter.de
- The writer is a Singaporean language professional in Germany. Her penchant for visiting companies probably stemmed from the pleasure she got out of field trips as a student and teacher.