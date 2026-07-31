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Singapore’s only luxury tall ship Royal Albatross is owned by Tall Ship Adventures, which also runs a speedboat business.

SINGAPORE – From Jul 31, luxury tall ship Royal Albatross will become a restaurant by day while continuing to run cruises at night.

Called Albatross Island Restaurant, the floating dining venue will be anchored off the coast of Lazarus Island and serve a three-course lunch menu for $95++ an adult. The fee will also include an all-day island-hopping pass to explore the Southern Islands by speedboat.

The speedboat service is operated by Albatross Speedboat Adventures, which is owned by Tall Ship Adventures – the same company that owns and operates Royal Albatross.

Launched in December 2025, Albatross Speedboat Adventures has a fleet of five speedboats that operate a hop-on,-hop-off circuit to the Southern Islands from Resorts World Sentosa and Ola Beach Club in Sentosa.

Guests who make reservations at Albatross Island Restaurant, which will be open from 10.30am to 3pm, can access the speedboats from 10am to 6pm.

The ship will dock off the coast of Lazarus Island. PHOTO: TALL SHIP ADVENTURES

The speedboats are equipped with pre-recorded audio narrating the history and ecology of the Southern Islands, and will stop at Lazarus, Sisters’ and Kusu islands for guests to embark on self-guided tours or spend a day at the beach.

The launch of the restaurant has been in the works for over a year , says Peter Pela, founder and chief executive of Tall Ship Adventures.

“It was about accumulating the assets needed in order to build this. We had the ship, then we had the speedboats and then we needed to obtain special permits from government agencies to operate outside of Sentosa because this hasn’t been done before,” he says.

The company received the green light to operate speedboats from Marina South Pier in early July, which Pela hopes will make the Royal Albatross more accessible to locals.

He says: “Before, we were restricted to operating from Sentosa, which meant it was tricky for people to come just for lunch. Now, it plays to the ship’s strengths that we are anchored in calm waters close to the Central Business District.”

Marina South Pier is located next to its namesake MRT station, which is one stop from Marina Bay MRT Station and two stops from Raffles Place MRT Station.

Albatross Island Restaurant will be helmed by chef Inderpal Singh, who won cooking competition MasterChef Singapore in 2023.

Singh leads the ship’s culinary direction and has introduced dishes such as a Hokkaido scallop ceviche starter with assam ponzu and curry leaf oil, and a 16-hour braised beef short rib in a rendang jus reduction to the lunch menu.

Chef Inderpal Singh has introduced dishes such as a 16-hour braised beef short rib in a rendang jus reduction to the lunch menu. PHOTO: TALL SHIP ADVENTURES

“I wanted to create a distinctive menu for the restaurant that reflects Singapore’s identity as a historic maritime crossroads, where flavours from India, South-east Asia and China have influenced our cuisine for centuries,” he says.

The 47m-long Royal Albatross can carry up to 130 guests and began sailing in Singapore from 2014, running sunset cruises and evening events over the last 12 years. Capacity is typically capped at around 70 passengers for sunset cruises for a more intimate experience.

The company says its public sailings are typically 80 per cent filled. Approximately 65 per cent of guests are from Singapore and 35 per cent are from overseas markets like China, India, Australia, Britain and the United States.

“Traditionally, the Royal Albatross is busiest in the evenings for dinner cruises, weddings and corporate events, leaving much of the daytime underutilised,” Pela says.

“By introducing a restaurant during the day, we are transforming a single-use asset into one that generates revenue across the entire day.”

Aside from its regular sunset dinner cruises ($245 an adult), the company also has cruise packages for birthday celebrations and anniversaries, as well as occasional pet-friendly sailings. For more information, go to https://www.tallship.com.sg/