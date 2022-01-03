Long waits for airlines' customer service for those looking to change, cancel travel plans

SINGAPORE - When Mr Jason Huang, 28, wanted to cancel his ticket on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Los Angeles last month, he spent a total of about six hours trying to reach a customer service representative on the phone.

He failed to get through on the phone and heard from a customer service representative via e-mail only about three weeks after his flight came and went. Mr Huang, a Singapore permanent resident who resides in Myanmar and owns a trading company there, is still waiting for a refund of the air miles he redeemed.