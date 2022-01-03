Long waits for airlines' customer service for those looking to change, cancel travel plans

Both SIA and Scoot have received an influx of queries from those who want to cancel or postpone trips. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - When Mr Jason Huang, 28, wanted to cancel his ticket on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight to Los Angeles last month, he spent a total of about six hours trying to reach a customer service representative on the phone.

He failed to get through on the phone and heard from a customer service representative via e-mail only about three weeks after his flight came and went. Mr Huang, a Singapore permanent resident who resides in Myanmar and owns a trading company there, is still waiting for a refund of the air miles he redeemed. 

