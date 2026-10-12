Let’s Makan: Finding Singapore food in Mexico City

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MEXICO CITY – I dream about Singapore food constantly, so much so that whenever I travel, I find myself searching for it. In Paris, I found The Hood. In London, Singapulah. In New York City, where I have lived for the past 11 years, Singapore Social opened on the Lower East Side in May.

But in Mexico City, Makan found me. An Instagram ad featuring a graphic illustration of a chicken and a word instantly familiar to any Singaporean stirred homesickness and hunger.