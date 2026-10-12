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Let’s Makan: Finding Singapore food in Mexico City

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Laksa (left) and Hong Kong-style roast duck, crispy siew yoke, and springy egg noodles.

Laksa (left) and Hong Kong-style roast duck, crispy siew yoke, and springy egg noodles.

PHOTOS: MAKAN

Stacey Chia

  • - A Singaporean writer finds Makan in Mexico City, a restaurant serving familiar dishes like chicken rice, laksa and char kway teow.
  • - Owners Maryann Yong and Mario Malvaez met in Singapore, worked in Bangkok, then opened Makan in 2020.
  • - The 70-seat restaurant has become popular by blending cultures, showing how Singapore food can travel and create new links abroad.

AI generated

MEXICO CITY – I dream about Singapore food constantly, so much so that whenever I travel, I find myself searching for it. In Paris, I found The Hood. In London, Singapulah. In New York City, where I have lived for the past 11 years, Singapore Social opened on the Lower East Side in May.

But in Mexico City, Makan found me. An Instagram ad featuring a graphic illustration of a chicken and a word instantly familiar to any Singaporean stirred homesickness and hunger.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.