Let’s Makan: Finding Singapore food in Mexico City
Stacey Chia
- - A Singaporean writer finds Makan in Mexico City, a restaurant serving familiar dishes like chicken rice, laksa and char kway teow.
- - Owners Maryann Yong and Mario Malvaez met in Singapore, worked in Bangkok, then opened Makan in 2020.
- - The 70-seat restaurant has become popular by blending cultures, showing how Singapore food can travel and create new links abroad.
AI generated
MEXICO CITY – I dream about Singapore food constantly, so much so that whenever I travel, I find myself searching for it. In Paris, I found The Hood. In London, Singapulah. In New York City, where I have lived for the past 11 years, Singapore Social opened on the Lower East Side in May.
But in Mexico City, Makan found me. An Instagram ad featuring a graphic illustration of a chicken and a word instantly familiar to any Singaporean stirred homesickness and hunger.