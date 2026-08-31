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Legend of the Seas cruise: Dine on a ‘train’, stay in a $129,000 family suite with slide

The three-storey Ultimate Family Townhouse is the most expensive stateroom on cruise ship Legend of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest vessel.

MALAGA, Spain – I am on the world’s largest cruise ship, but I am rushing to have dinner on a “train”.

My daughter, Y, and I are the last passengers to arrive at Royal Railway – Legend Station on board Legend of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship.