Legend of the Seas cruise: Dine on a ‘train’, stay in a $129,000 family suite with slide
- The Legend of the Seas cruise offers a unique dining experience on the Royal Railway – Legend Station, featuring immersive storytelling.
- The ship has the largest water park at sea, and relaxing zones including an adult-only infinity pool.
- The Ultimate Family Townhouse suite includes luxury amenities like a slide and private cinema.
AI generated
MALAGA, Spain – I am on the world’s largest cruise ship, but I am rushing to have dinner on a “train”.
My daughter, Y, and I are the last passengers to arrive at Royal Railway – Legend Station on board Legend of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship.