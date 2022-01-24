Sledding, strawberry picking and selfies at your fave K-drama spots: Why you’ll want to make South Korea your next winter destination

If there is one thing we want after spending the past few years in hot and humid Singapore, it is to escape to a cooler place – ideally one with plenty of snow. For that, fly to the beautiful land of South Korea, which transforms into a snowy winter wonderland when the temperature drops.

Between exhilarating outdoor sports, beautiful snowscapes and unique sightseeing activities only available during the winter months, it is the ultimate cold holiday destination to destress and reconnect with your loved ones. Of course, always remember to observe the country’s health and safety guidelines wherever you go, with safety as your top priority.

As a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) destination, South Korea is also a great option for travellers who want a more affordable vacation. To save time and effort, plan your entire Korea trip via Klook, a convenient online platform and app where you can book a variety of handpicked travel experiences, such as curated day tours, and also find discounts on popular attractions, often at a lower price than elsewhere.

So, if a winter holiday is on your travel list this year (whether it’s this one or next), here are fun ways to experience the beauty of South Korea.