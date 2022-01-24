Sledding, strawberry picking and selfies at your fave K-drama spots: Why you’ll want to make South Korea your next winter destination

If there is one thing we want after spending the past few years in hot and humid Singapore, it is to escape to a cooler place – ideally one with plenty of snow. For that, fly to the beautiful land of South Korea, which transforms into a snowy winter wonderland when the temperature drops.
Between exhilarating outdoor sports, beautiful snowscapes and unique sightseeing activities only available during the winter months, it is the ultimate cold holiday destination to destress and reconnect with your loved ones. Of course, always remember to observe the country’s health and safety guidelines wherever you go, with safety as your top priority.
As a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) destination, South Korea is also a great option for travellers who want a more affordable vacation. To save time and effort, plan your entire Korea trip via Klook, a convenient online platform and app where you can book a variety of handpicked travel experiences, such as curated day tours, and also find discounts on popular attractions, often at a lower price than elsewhere.
So, if a winter holiday is on your travel list this year (whether it’s this one or next), here are fun ways to experience the beauty of South Korea.
If you’re an adventure seeker, these outdoor winter activities will get the adrenaline rushing:
Ski in the countryside
If the idea of gliding down pristine snow-packed trails excites you, you’ll be glad to know that South Korea is one of the best places to indulge in skiing or snowboarding. A popular winter sport for locals and visitors alike, you will find plenty of first-rate ski courses that will suit all levels of competency.
Furthermore, some of the best ski resorts are close to Seoul, so you can hit the slopes in the afternoon and still make it back in time to the city for some soul-nourishing hot ginseng soup or K-BBQ in the evening.
The nearest is Welli Hilli Park Resort, a well-known ski resort just outside the city in Gangwon-do. The region is famed for heavy snowfall, making it excellent for winter sports. Bears Town Ski Resort, located about an hour south of Seoul in Gyeonggi province, is another great alternative, with quaint wooden cabins, 11 ski trails and a spacious beginners’ slope to practise safely and comfortably on.
Hurtle down snowy slopes on a sled
Besides skiing and snowboarding, sledding is also a fun winter activity to do in South Korea that doesn’t require any lessons or skills. Spend a relaxing day at Anseong Farmland, a cultural “theme park” that has been featured in many K-dramas like While You Were Sleeping (2017) and My Fair Lady (2009). After you’re done with your selfies, feed farm animals like alpacas and sheep before zooming down the Four Season Sledding Slope.
At Elysian Gangchon Ski Resort in Gangwon-do, where the slopes are open until 8pm, experience night sledding and enjoy seeing the wintry landscape in a whole new light. Even better, combine it with a snowboard or ski lesson to make the most of the snow-packed slopes.
Go snow tubing at a theme park
Winter is the only time of year when you can hop on a tube sled and race with your friends down a snow-covered hill at the Snow Buster attraction in Everland theme park. Choose from two courses: a 120-m course for thrill-seekers or the gentler family course. To give you peace of mind, the park takes several precautions, such as disinfecting all facilities and attractions every hour, and conducting temperature checks on all visitors.
As Everland is roughly an hour away from Seoul, round-trip shuttle bus tickets are available on Klook, so you can avoid the hassle of public transportation.
Take a hike at a beautiful national park
Fancy more of a challenge? Head to Bukhansan National Park, where you can hike up one of Korea’s most beloved mountains.
Located right in Seoul, the trails are easily accessible via public transport. There are also plenty of hiking routes to choose from, whether you’re looking for an easy trek or something more challenging. But rest assured that the view is well worth the effort – you'll get to enjoy scenic sights of nature covered in snow along the way, as well as glorious panoramic views of the winter landscape at the peak.
Pay a visit to one of the many temples along the way, before stopping at Cheongsucheon, a pond noted for its crystal clear spring water that you can drink from.
Those who love their K-dramas will want to take part in these winter sightseeing activities.
Pedal through a white landscape on a rail bike
Take your winter experience to the next level with an unforgettable ride along the Bukhan River on a pedal-powered bike at Gangchon Rail Bike Park, Korea’s largest rail bike course.
Built over an old railway track, it’s a unique opportunity to feel like you’re in a K-drama fantasy while soaking in the breathtaking beauty of the countryside. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains, icy rivers and frozen rice paddies, the ride brings you through themed tunnels with music and lighting, and ends with a scenic train ride.
Go on a romantic wintry stroll and meet fluffy alpacas
No trip to South Korea is complete without a visit to picturesque Nami Island, known for its iconic tree-lined avenues that take on an almost mystical quality in winter. Walk through soaring redwood trees and snow-covered lanes that serve as the perfect backdrop for a romantic photoshoot and share a moment at the First Kiss Glass Sequoia Bridge made famous by the hit 2002 K-drama, Winter Sonata.
Combine your Nami Island trip with a visit to Alpaca World, where the cute and gentle creatures roam freely in the snow. You may pet and feed them, go on a fun safari train ride and meet other animals like deer and owls.
Pick strawberries and witness a marvellous light show
Did you know that strawberry season in Korea occurs from December to June every year? This means that winter is the perfect time to go strawberry picking at a local farm. Korean strawberries are known to be sweet, fragrant and juicy. Spend an idyllic afternoon hand-picking strawberries straight off the vine and enjoy them on the spot.
End your day with a magnificent light show at the Garden Of Morning Calm, a sprawling botanical garden filled with fresh flowers, sculpted trees and lovely pathways. During winter, the entire landscape seems to come alive at dusk as every tree, topiary and decorative artwork is illuminated in colourful, glittering lights.
See Gyeongbokgung Palace covered in snow
The main royal seat of the Joseon dynasty is stunning in summer, but we daresay the palace looks even more magical when winter rolls around. Stroll through the expansive snow-covered grounds, marvel at the beautifully preserved architecture and observe the changing of the guards.
For an even more immersive experience, rent a hanbok to keep warm while you snap photos and pretend to star in your own period K-drama – you’ll even receive free admission to the palace!
To get the most out of your vacation, join a city day tour to see other main historical and retail attractions in Seoul, such as the National Folk Museum and Namdaemun Market.
