KYUSHU – Trundling down a forest path on the back of an old pickup truck surrounded by five scruffy hunting dogs, we could scarcely imagine we were in Japan – hyper-modern country of anime, manga, ramen and robatayaki.

We had been staying with the Nakayamas in the rural suburbs of Kajiki, a small town in the south of Kyushu prefecture. The 75-year-old couple reside in a traditional Japanese house with their pet goats, hunting dogs and a small coop of chickens.