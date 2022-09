NISEKO, Hokkaido – The dark winter that has befallen Niseko with the dearth of foreign tourists amid the Covid-19 pandemic is almost over, given the pent-up demand that is likely to be unleashed with the reopening of Japan’s borders in time for winter.

Niseko has won a reputation among winter sports enthusiasts for its powder snow, being described as the Aspen of the East, though it has long been more popular with foreigners than Japanese.