Japan’s amazing value: Top tips for travellers

He has not spoken English for three years, says the fatherly volunteer at the tourist office. “But we are ready. It is a long wait,” he says animatedly.

He urges me to spend some tranquil, twilight moments at the famed Nara Park. Dinner can wait.

So I wander through the park, and count more wild deer than humans. They stare quizzically and have stopped “bowing” – their trademark ploy to get snacks from visitors. Perhaps the returning tourists may hone the skills of these deer again.

Japan reopens on Tuesday in probably the world’s most widely anticipated tourism reboot. This is the second last bastion among the world’s largest economies to reset pandemic measures to endemic mode – while China steadfastly embraces a zero-Covid-19 strategy.

I am fortunate to have a sneak preview, as Japan Airlines invited me for a corporate cultural event in Kyoto in early September. The one-night “Otobutai” concert, full of atmosphere, reaffirms my love affair with Japan.

Since then, over the past six weeks, I have been traversing Japan and staying in four-star hotels at prices even lower than those in Bangkok, Bali, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City. I cringe, remembering my Singapore staycation rates, which were double the prices of downtown Tokyo hotels.

I wish hoteliers would pick up productivity tips from the Land of the Rising Sun. I pay $50 a night for sparkling modern rooms in hotels that provide free breakfast and washing machines.

As I delight in Tokyo’s Michelin-starred restaurants for $40 a meal, I try to figure out if the fish in $500-per-head omakase meals in Singapore travelled first class.

And I begin to wonder why I made those 45-hour flights with multiple connections, crossing continents and oceans, to dive with schooling hammerhead sharks in Galapagos when they are just three hours away on a day trip from Tokyo.

Just like Thailand, Japan’s room rates and airfares will skyrocket once the borders reopen. But with the Japanese yen at a historic 24-year low against the greenback, and coupled with the strong Singapore dollar, travellers have a 23 per cent “discount” compared with a year earlier.

Whether it is a maiden trip or a reboot, here are some reasons the Japan journey will rank among the best-value destinations in the world today.

1. Fares have gone up, with more price spikes to come