Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Is caviar from China any good? Find out at a sturgeon farm run by the world’s largest producer

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

A grown sturgeon in Kaluga Queen’s land farm in Quzhou and chicken nuggets topped with caviar, one of the snacks you can try at Kaluga Queen’s experience store in Quzhou.

A grown sturgeon in Kaluga Queen’s land farm in Quzhou and chicken nuggets topped with caviar, one of the snacks you can try at Kaluga Queen’s experience store in Quzhou.

PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE, KALUGA QUEEN

Wong Ah Yoke

Google Preferred Source badge

ZHEJIANG, China – When I told friends that I was going to visit the Kaluga Queen caviar farm in China, I was met with two very different responses. Those who have heard of the caviar brand were envious, but those who have not responded with a doubtful: “Caviar from China? What kind of quality is that?”

For the record, China has been farming sturgeon to produce caviar for more than 20 years, with the first farms set up for a sturgeon research centre in 1998. Caviar is made by curing sturgeon roe with salt.

See more on

Travel and leisure

Tourism

China

Food and beverage sector

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.