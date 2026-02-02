Is caviar from China any good? Find out at a sturgeon farm run by the world’s largest producer

A grown sturgeon in Kaluga Queen’s land farm in Quzhou and chicken nuggets topped with caviar, one of the snacks you can try at Kaluga Queen’s experience store in Quzhou.

ZHEJIANG, China – When I told friends that I was going to visit the Kaluga Queen caviar farm in China, I was met with two very different responses. Those who have heard of the caviar brand were envious, but those who have not responded with a doubtful: “Caviar from China? What kind of quality is that?”

For the record, China has been farming sturgeon to produce caviar for more than 20 years, with the first farms set up for a sturgeon research centre in 1998. Caviar is made by curing sturgeon roe with salt.