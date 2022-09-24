Indulge in Niseko’s rich nature at Yamakei

NISEKO, Hokkaido – I step out of the lift right into a spacious cosy living room with an open-concept kitchen, furnished with bespoke furniture and artwork by Hokkaido artisans.

The natural light casts a warm inviting glow in the apartment, where the floor-to-ceiling windows reveal lush green forests of a hill right next to the development.

Yamakei Residences, a new 12-unit development in Niseko by boutique Singapore real estate developer Temak Treehouse, offers a premium luxury experience.

During my three-day, two-night visit this summer, I stay in a 177 sq m unit and find myself unwilling to leave.

Yamakei, which was completed in 2021, is gearing up to receive its first foreign guests this winter with the reopening of Japan’s borders.

Japan will relax its border controls and allow visa-free, individual free-and-easy travel from Oct 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, thus putting an end to the dearth of foreign visitors that has befallen Niseko for two winters.

Stepping out onto the balcony – spacious enough for yoga – I am greeted by the crisp cool fresh air of the great outdoors and entranced by the soothing sounds of a cascading creek nearby.

All units come equipped with a private onsen tub with mineral-rich water tapped from 17 storeys below ground.

The tubs, made of Japanese hinoki cedar wood, are transportive. Taking a bath feels akin to the healing Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku (forest bathing); wood like the hinoki contains the substance phytoncide, which has been proven to significantly increase human “natural killer” cells that boost immunity functions.

Being close to nature also has the reported benefits of an improvement in mood, creativity and sleep quality, among others.

Despite the sense of seclusion being in a natural sanctuary, Yamakei Residences is within walking distance from the hub that is Hirafu Village with an eclectic mix of restaurants and bars.

Temak Treehouse director Tong Shuh Lan, 51, describes Yamakei – which comprises the kanji characters for mountain (yama) and creek (kei) – as a labour of love. Niseko holds a special meaning in her heart.