SIEM REAP – In this Cambodian city, one thing is usually on the itinerary – to revel in the wonders of Angkor Wat, the world’s largest religious complex housing more than 1,000 temples spread over 160ha.

From watching the sun rise across the main temple’s reflective pool to examining the twisted roots of kapok and banyan trees at Ta Prohm to passing through the mesmerising carved faces at Bayon Temple, Angkor Wat has been a mainstay of travel bucket lists for good reason.