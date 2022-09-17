In Quest Of: One-street Norwegian Book Town

Norway already ticks many boxes when it comes to experiences for travellers – the Northern Lights, Unesco World Heritage Site fjords, an incredible outdoor life (fishing, kayaking, hiking, camping) and whale-watching.

Its architectural trove is no less striking, from the modern buildings around the gentrified Oslo harbour to its traditional stave churches to fantastic lookout points over the fjords.

Norwegians are also friendly, good-humoured and attractive hosts. Even their sheep are pretty and daring. Several times, we encountered them taking a rest in the middle of highways, and motorists actually slowed down and waited patiently for the creatures to move aside.

But what really made Norway my new favourite destination is an area called Fjaerland sandwiched between an arm of the Sognefjord and the Jostedalsbreen glacier, the largest in continental Europe.

The centre of this area is Mundal, also officially known as the Norwegian Book Town. Seriously, typing this into Google Maps will throw up its precise location.

It is a one-street settlement with one row of houses, mostly wooden and built along the fjord. The other rows, including a small hotel, are perched on the slopes behind.

This pretty much means that almost every place has a stunning view. On pristine sky-blue days, the fjord mirrors the surrounding glacier and mountains.

So why is it called Book Town? According to Mr Kjell Arne Straumsvag, who runs an antiquarian bookstore on the main strip, book towns are quite a thing in literary parts of the world.

The first one started in Wales in 1966, and there are now about 10 around the world. They tend to be small rural places entirely dedicated to the business of books, in particular old, used books and antiquarian finds.

The one in Mundal started modestly in 1995 and just took off. As you drive or walk into the village, you will see books everywhere, on shelves erected outdoors, in cartons and boxes, in sheds and barns, even in the old post office and an old telephone booth.

This seems a clever way of using old buildings or preventing abandoned ones from falling into neglect. It is hard to see where one bookshop begins or ends.

If you do not read Norwegian, no worries – there are books in other languages, with English as the forerunner. I saw books I had read as a child in Singapore and studied at school and in university. There is not only a lot of fiction, but also books dedicated to art, military history, psychology and spirituality.