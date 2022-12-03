In Quest Of: Cafe-hopping with James Joyce in Trieste, Italy’s ‘Vienna by the sea’

TRIESTE, Italy – Being in Trieste, wrote Viennese playwright Hermann Bahr, is like “being nowhere at all”.
As travel destinations go, this hardly sounds compelling. And indeed, your average wanderluster will not have heard of the Italian port city.
TRIESTE, Italy – Being in Trieste, wrote Viennese playwright Hermann Bahr, is like “being nowhere at all”.
As travel destinations go, this hardly sounds compelling. And indeed, your average wanderluster will not have heard of the Italian port city.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.