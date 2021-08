SINGAPORE - We are ambling among the vines of Bin Nun Winery, located on the foothills of Jerusalem in Israel. It is a bright and breezy day, and the grapes are starting to ripen, forming pretty clusters of green and purplish orbs.

In the 40-degree summer heat, Bin Nun's founder and wine-grower Danny Yaniv points out a 3,000-year-old winepress. Nearby is a mikveh - an ancient bath or pool - designed to purify those who were producing the wine, which was often used in Judaic rituals, he explains.