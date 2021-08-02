Idyllic life, staged

Visitors line bridges (above) and viewing platforms for their staged shots in Xiapu, a place at once frozen in time and utterly modern - an entire county whose economy has evolved to cater to the demands of the Instagram age. Hundreds of residents have taken their turn as models while more have worked as straw-burners, tour guides and entrance-fee collectors. Between 2008 and 2019, the number of tourists visiting the region, once known primarily for agriculture and fishing, increased tenfold, according to statistics. The area is not what one might usually think of as a desirable tourist destination. The weather is cloudy, the beaches muddy and unswimmable. The unexpected appeal of Xiapu arises from a set of factors specific to this moment in China. The country has a growing number of retirees, who are living longer and with more money than ever before. The government is encouraging rural tourism in the name of poverty alleviation. And everywhere, there is nostalgia for a disappearing way of life, in a country modernising at mind-boggling speed.

PHOTOS: NYTIMES