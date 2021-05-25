For Subscribers
How to power through SHN
From taking spin classes to meditation to playing musical instruments, here are ways people in Singapore are spending their time in isolation
With the stay-home notice (SHN) period extended from 14 to 21 days for travellers from most countries, more are being cooped up for longer these days.
More children, accompanied by their parents, are also serving quarantine orders. They are students who are close contacts of Covid-19 cases in the recent spate of infections that are linked to schools.