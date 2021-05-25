How to power through SHN

From taking spin classes to meditation to playing musical instruments, here are ways people in Singapore are spending their time in isolation

Ms Kerrin Kua borrowed a road bike from her uncle and bought a stationary stand for it, riding for about 30 minutes every day when serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.
Ms Kerrin Kua borrowed a road bike from her uncle and bought a stationary stand for it, riding for about 30 minutes every day when serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.PHOTO: KERRIN KUA
Investment banker Anand Gopalan (left), who is serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, practises the veena, an Indian stringed instrument, in the hotel room for peace of mind. Ms Kerrin Kua is currently serving a 21-day SHN afte
Investment banker Anand Gopalan, who is serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, practises the veena, an Indian stringed instrument, in the hotel room for peace of mind.PHOTO: ANAND GOPALAN
Investment banker Anand Gopalan (left), who is serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, practises the veena, an Indian stringed instrument, in the hotel room for peace of mind. Ms Kerrin Kua is currently serving a 21-day SHN afte
Ms Kerrin Kua is currently serving a 21-day SHN after a three-month trip to the United States to visit her fiance.PHOTO: KERRIN KUA
Investment banker Anand Gopalan (left), who is serving a 21-day SHN at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, practises the veena, an Indian stringed instrument, in the hotel room for peace of mind. Ms Kerrin Kua is currently serving a 21-day SHN afte
Ms Katiana Sukamto,on how her 21/2-year-old twin daughters (painting on cookies) have devised their own ways to have fun while on SHN at Citadines Rochor Singapore with her.PHOTO: KATIANA SUKAMTO
Travel Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With the stay-home notice (SHN) period extended from 14 to 21 days for travellers from most countries, more are being cooped up for longer these days.

More children, accompanied by their parents, are also serving quarantine orders. They are students who are close contacts of Covid-19 cases in the recent spate of infections that are linked to schools.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 25, 2021, with the headline 'How to power through SHN'. Subscribe
Topics: 