Keep calm and travel on: How to plan your next vacation with peace of mind

Hands up all of you who have been dreaming of getting on a plane to jet off to an exotic far-flung city. Since Covid-19 reared its head more than two years ago, we’ve all been confined within our little red dot and getting increasingly restless. But now that most international borders have opened up, with minimal to zero Covid-19 restrictions for vaccinated travellers, it looks like all of our travel dreams are coming true.
Your perfect travel partner in these times
And who better to turn these dreams into reality than Chan Brothers Travel? As a travel agency with more than 50 years of experience crafting dream holidays, Chan Brothers Travel is perfectly placed to help you navigate the shifting sands of the present destination landscape. Even experienced independent travellers will find their services a boon in this climate, as these industry experts help you sort out everything from Vaccinated Travel Lane countries to health test requirements to vaccination certificates. The help they offer covers every aspect of a holiday, from the planning to the actual trip, as well as assistance and support for unpredictable developments, which is crucial in this climate.
Indispensable for holiday planning and enjoyment
Not sure where to go? As travel experts with a global overview, Chan Brothers Travel can help you decide on the best destination. They assist with booking the requisite VTL flights and advise on border and safety measures while making sure you have all the travel documents and entry requirements. They also ensure you receive the most updated information about your destination and home, both before and during your trip.
Tours are also organised in smaller groups – as compared to pre-pandemic times – to ensure better physical distancing and that hygiene protocols are met. Complimentary care kits comprising face masks, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wet wipes are prepared and distributed to each traveller.
The highest hygiene and safety protocols aligned with the globally recognised SafeTravels protocols by World Travel and Tourism Council, are also put in place by Chan Brothers Travel and its trusted partners, with regard to transport, dining and accommodation. This means disinfected coaches, spaced-out restaurant seating, individual hotel check-ins, temperature checks daily and audio tours to minimise group congregations in public areas.
Safety is always a top priority. Watch the video below on how Chan Brothers Travel implement Travel Safe, Travel Smart protocols while their customers are on the tour.
Tour leaders will have a list of medical facilities along the tour route at hand for emergencies. They will also be fully apprised of all the contingency plans for “what if” situations and are equipped with ART test kits. So, if there is a suspected case of Covid-19 within the group, a self-administered ART test will be quickly performed. If it is positive, local health authorities will be informed and arrangements for a Covid-19 test made. If that is found positive, further arrangements will be made through a local partner for the necessary process as required by the local destination. The rest of the group will proceed with the tour once they test negative with the ART test.
Travel safely with Covid-19 insurance protection
Today, what is most important to travellers is to be able to rest easy. Chan Brothers Travel ensures that this is possible with its to-the-minute travel updates, carefully thought through arrangements and flexible policies. The inclusion of Covid-19 protection benefits into their travel insurance will also assure travellers that they have the added protection they need in case of unforeseen circumstances arising from Covid-19 complications.
In addition, Chan Brothers Travel also offers free cancellation at least one month before tour departure, no questions asked, and a full refund if your trip cannot go ahead due to a change in government policies on Covid-19 travel restrictions. If your travel plans change because you test positive for Covid-19, or are served with a Health Risk Notice within seven days before or on tour departure, you get full travel credit so that you can reschedule your trip or plan an entirely new one.
For more information, call Chan Brothers Travel at 6438 8880, WhatsApp 8121 1806, email inquiry@chanbrothers.com.sg or click here. You can also check out their Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn pages.
Find out how VTL holidays are just better with Chan Brothers Travel!
Head on down to Travel Comeback Celebration Fest, which will be held till 27 Mar, 11am to
6pm, at Chan Brothers Travel Powerhouse, Fook Hai Building level 1 and 7. Look out for
celebratory travel promotions such as 1-for-1 specials, 50% off second person deals, up to
$1000 off per foursome offers and additional $100 off per couple discount on top of
many other exclusive bonuses.
Click here to find out more.
Tours to satisfy your wanderlust
Half of travel is where you’re headed, the other half is how you’ll experience it. Chan Brothers Travel offers a wide range of destinations, while giving you many ways to enjoy them.
Aside from luxury bespoke private trips and free and easy options, Chan Brothers Travel also offer meticulously organised package tours. These include detailed itinerary planning, 24-hour emergency support and absolute peace of mind no matter where in the world you choose to holiday. With smaller group sizes, exemplary safety and hygiene measures and enhanced VTL itineraries with more time to relax and opportunities to experience what a destination has to offer, it sure sounds like a good plan to start living your wanderlust now.
Asia
Ride the hallyu wave to its very crest with a long-awaited holiday to popular South Korea; escape from the routine to nearby Cambodia, Indonesia or Vietnam on a relaxing getaway; or go off the beaten path to discover cultural and scenic delights in India or Sri Lanka.
To experience Asia up close, click here.
Australia
Fans of down under will be thrilled to pick their preferred itinerary from a diverse range of offerings. Go stargazing in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales; marvel at the Great Ocean Road in Victoria; get up close with wild dolphins in Queensland; savour treasures of the sea in South Australia’s Port Lincoln; relish in gourmet delights in Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain; or immerse in resplendent wildflowers in Western Australia’s South West.
To embrace the gregarious hospitality down under, click here.
Europe
Usher in the spirit of spring in the Netherlands with special departures in April and May to visit Keukenhof, the world’s most beautiful spring garden; revel in summer bliss in Greece and its sparkling isles. Or journey through romantic Southern France with visits to palaces, perfumeries, and monasteries in Eze, Arles, Avignon, Bordeaux, and Carcassonne, before ending up in Paris. If the land of cuckoo clocks and chocolate is calling to you, Chan Brothers Travel offers a Swiss Alpine jaunt through Berne, Vevey, Lucerne and Zermatt.
To explore Europe's finest gems, click here.
Middle East
Discover historical heavyweights and modern marvels alike in a fascinating region that comes complete with grand epics and intriguing fables. To start off, Turkey’s Istanbul, an intoxicating blend of East meets West, and UAE’s Dubai, a superlative desert metropolis, are top-drawer destinations not to be missed.
To meet the jewels of the Middle East, click here.
North America
Experience the best of what North America has to offer. Craving pristine landscapes and majestic mountains? Go for the Canadian Rockies option, which will include stays in Whistler, Vancouver, and Banff. Longing for sun-baked desert vistas and Californian glamour? Select their West America tour, which will take you through Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. If you prefer more culture, history and politics, there’s the East America option too, with stops in New York, Niagara Falls, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New Jersey to soak it all in.
To discover the best of North America, click here.