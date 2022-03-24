Keep calm and travel on: How to plan your next vacation with peace of mind

Not sure where to go? As travel experts with a global overview, Chan Brothers Travel can help you decide on the best destination. They assist with booking the requisite VTL flights and advise on border and safety measures while making sure you have all the travel documents and entry requirements. They also ensure you receive the most updated information about your destination and home, both before and during your trip.

Tours are also organised in smaller groups – as compared to pre-pandemic times – to ensure better physical distancing and that hygiene protocols are met. Complimentary care kits comprising face masks, hand sanitisers and anti-bacterial wet wipes are prepared and distributed to each traveller.

The highest hygiene and safety protocols aligned with the globally recognised SafeTravels protocols by World Travel and Tourism Council, are also put in place by Chan Brothers Travel and its trusted partners, with regard to transport, dining and accommodation. This means disinfected coaches, spaced-out restaurant seating, individual hotel check-ins, temperature checks daily and audio tours to minimise group congregations in public areas.

Safety is always a top priority. Watch the video below on how Chan Brothers Travel implement Travel Safe, Travel Smart protocols while their customers are on the tour.