How one woman made a life on Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands
Nick Schonfeld
- Kelly Green moved from Britain to Tristan da Cunha after meeting Shane Green in 2012. She became the first woman in over 100 years to settle there for good.
- Life on Tristan is remote and close-knit. The island has about 220 people, few births and deaths, limited travel. Residents share work, food and daily tasks.
- Kelly now leads tourism, while Shane carpentry and fishing. They raise two children, but worry about isolation and want them to learn skills and have choices beyond the island.
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TRISTAN DA CUNHA, British Overseas Territory – To reach Tristan, roughly halfway between Africa and South America, Kelly Green crossed 2,797km of the South Atlantic from Cape Town aboard the MV Edinburgh, a 62.5m lobster boat. She had never been to sea before and she worried about seasickness, but it never came.
After a week at sea, the ship dropped anchor off Calshot Harbour, in front of Tristan da Cunha’s only settlement – Edinburgh of the Seven Seas. Its two small piers, jutting into the water, looked to Kelly like arms reaching out to welcome her.