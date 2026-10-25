How one woman made a life on Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands

Kelly and Shane Green returning to Calshot Harbour with their family after a day of fishing in Tristan da Cunha on March 14.

TRISTAN DA CUNHA, British Overseas Territory – To reach Tristan, roughly halfway between Africa and South America, Kelly Green crossed 2,797km of the South Atlantic from Cape Town aboard the MV Edinburgh, a 62.5m lobster boat. She had never been to sea before and she worried about seasickness, but it never came.

After a week at sea, the ship dropped anchor off Calshot Harbour, in front of Tristan da Cunha’s only settlement – Edinburgh of the Seven Seas. Its two small piers, jutting into the water, looked to Kelly like arms reaching out to welcome her.