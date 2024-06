SINGAPORE – When she was eight, Ms Lainy Chua got her first lesson in angling from her father, who would go on fishing trips almost every week with his friends and their children.

“My love of fishing was sparked by my dad. From when I was in primary school, I’d look forward to the weekends because we would go to the beach and I’d have a bucket in hand, ready to catch fish and dig up clams,” says the 31-year-old corporate flight attendant, who works on private, non-commercial aircraft.