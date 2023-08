SINGAPORE – It was the dolphins that sealed the deal.

When Mr Melvin Wee, 70, and Mrs Claudine Wee, 67, were shopping for their retirement property a decade ago, the married couple knew they wanted a home by the sea, with a driveway large enough for Mr Wee, an avid boater, to park his vessel. The four-bedroom home in Mandurah, about an hour’s drive from Perth city, checked all their boxes.