Hokkaido soft serve guide: 6 spots for exceptional ice cream, butter and cheese 

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Freshly churned butter and toasted bread (left) from The Butter cafe and matcha soft serve (right) at d:matcha Kyoto Sapporo.

HOKKAIDO, Japan – Globally, Hokkaido is known for wintry landscapes and skiing, but within Japan, it is also recognised as having the country’s best dairy – and for producing ice cream, butter and cheese that can hold their own internationally.

Residents eat ice cream year-round – household spending on it in Sapporo ranks near the top among Japanese cities, even in the depths of winter.