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Hokkaido soft serve guide: 6 spots for exceptional ice cream, butter and cheese 

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Matcha soft serve at d:matcha Kyoto Sapporo (right) and freshly churned butter and toasted bread (left) made with Hokkaido wheat.

Freshly churned butter and toasted bread (left) from The Butter cafe and matcha soft serve (right) at d:matcha Kyoto Sapporo.

PHOTOS: ALISON DE SOUZA

Alison de Souza

  • Hokkaido is famous for high-quality dairy, with its milk, butter, cheese and soft serve prized for their rich flavour.
  • The article highlights six standout dairy spots in Sapporo and nearby areas.
  • Top picks include Yamanaka Dairy Farm and sake lees soft serve at Chitosetsuru.

AI generated

HOKKAIDO, Japan – Globally, Hokkaido is known for wintry landscapes and skiing, but within Japan, it is also recognised as having the country’s best dairy – and for producing ice cream, butter and cheese that can hold their own internationally.

Residents eat ice cream year-round – household spending on it in Sapporo ranks near the top among Japanese cities, even in the depths of winter.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.