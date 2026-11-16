Hokkaido soft serve guide: 6 spots for exceptional ice cream, butter and cheese
Alison de Souza
- Hokkaido is famous for high-quality dairy, with its milk, butter, cheese and soft serve prized for their rich flavour.
- The article highlights six standout dairy spots in Sapporo and nearby areas.
- Top picks include Yamanaka Dairy Farm and sake lees soft serve at Chitosetsuru.
AI generated
HOKKAIDO, Japan – Globally, Hokkaido is known for wintry landscapes and skiing, but within Japan, it is also recognised as having the country’s best dairy – and for producing ice cream, butter and cheese that can hold their own internationally.
Residents eat ice cream year-round – household spending on it in Sapporo ranks near the top among Japanese cities, even in the depths of winter.