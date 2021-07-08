History in the making

Replicas of ancient artefacts and statues (above) are created by workers at Konouz factory in Cairo, Egypt, and are for sale at the city's recently inaugurated National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. The museum's main hall offers insights into Egyptian heritage, featuring myriad exhibits ranging from crockery to sculptures. The Royal Mummies' Hall, the museum's centrepiece, displays the mummies of the country's ancient kings and queens.

PHOTO: REUTERS