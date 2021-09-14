Henry Golding's travel hacks

Actor Henry Golding became an overnight leading man when he starred as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians three years ago. He also stars in the just-released Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

The 34-year-old British-Malaysian is a former hairdresser who also logged several years as a TV presenter, including for the BBC's Travel Show.

This year, he became a father to a baby girl with his wife, Liv Lo, 36.

When it comes to travel, he has learnt to be picky, he says. "I'm a real nerd when it comes to picking flights because if you're paying for business, you want to get your money's worth.

"My go-to, 100 per cent of the time, is Singapore Airlines, for the staff and seats in business class."

He is a self-confessed "lazy planner", but is extra careful to continually check all paperwork and red tape in the Covid-19 era.

"I'm one of those travellers who think of the worst-case scenario and try not to get myself into a difficult position, especially with a baby," he says. He and his wife and daughter live in Los Angeles.

Here are his travel hacks.

FLIP-FLOPS EVERYWHERE

"I always pack a really cheap pair of flip-flops. They take up zero space so you can just slip them in.

"I was doing travel shows around Malaysia and we'd be staying in the boonies, and the floors in the hotel rooms would be less than desirable. The carpets in most business hotels are just absolutely filthy and disgusting.

"I would wear my flip-flops everywhere, even in the shower. I either bring free hotel slippers or a pair of Havaianas or Chacos. Trust me, you do not want to see what is on those floors."

WALK TO CREATE ITINERARY

"I'm a massive Google Maps guy. Usually when I'm filming on location, I'll have an apartment and find an area I would like to live in, with cafes, restaurants and stuff. Then I will do a big long walk in and around the area, for maybe two or three hours, when I arrive.

"I will pass a restaurant and see, 'Oh, my God, that's busy.' And I'll look it up, the photos on Google Maps and the location data on Instagram, with people tagging the location for that restaurant. I'll take a quick look through what people post on it and mark it as a saved destination.

"If I'm in a car and pass something that looks interesting, I'll do the same. I come up with an amazing list that way. This is my greatest hack."

VILLA RENTAL COMPANY

"The Luxe Nomad is one of my favourite companies that I use to book villas around South-east Asia, especially Bali. Because for the same price as putting yourself up in, say, the Hilton, you can get a private villa, your own pool, chef, driver.

"You have your own 12ft (3.7m) walls all the way around, so absolute privacy at the same price you would be paying at, say, the Hilton or Bulgari hotel."

PACE YOURSELF ON ARRIVAL

"When you arrive at an airport, don't rush to jump into that air-conditioned taxi. I know it's tempting because you've had such a long journey. The first thing you want to do is to say, 'Take me to my hotel!' But no, wait, it's worth preparing yourself for the rest of the trip right there.

"Like SIM cards, for example. Some countries have companies that offer tourist-specific SIM cards with unlimited data for a week or two weeks, maybe. You'll find those in the arrivals hall."

KAZAKHSTAN'S CUISINE

"Kazakh food is so flavoursome. I had a trip once to Kazakhstan, to Astana and Almaty. All the produce is so rich and everything tasted great. It reminded me of Turkish food. Grilled meats are a standard there and one of the delicacies is horse meat. I had it one time and it was horse meat sashimi with a balsamic glaze. It was amazing."

BABY ON BOARD

"When my daughter was eight weeks old, we travelled with her from LA to London. We were in London for three weeks and my wife went back. I had to work.

"We're in Torino, Italy, right now and she is four months old. She's racked up a couple of countries so far. So she's doing pretty well.

"The key to travelling with a newborn is to take an evening flight out, try to keep the baby on the same routine. Because by the time you take off, a baby needs to eat, so her ears adjust to the pressure and you need her to be awake. But as soon as she has finished the feed and you're in the air? Bedtime.

"Put them to bed and hopefully they sleep as long as they sleep normally. That's the trick we heard and still use."

BEST BARBERS IN INDIA

"Jaisalmer is one of the oldest living forts in Rajasthan. It's on the edge of the far desert. It's beautiful there. We were filming there, but when I wasn't, I'd get lunch and have a little wander around.

"And they have these little barbershops that don't just offer a shave or a haircut, but they also offer face massages, which are quite random, but so good.

"They have vibrating massagers that attach to their hands and then they're combing your hair with their fingers as these things vibrate. It's my favourite barber experience anywhere, even though they treat you like they're trying to beat meat or flatten out a steak. It's such a fun experience."

BLOOMBERG