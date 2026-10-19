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Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives draws hundreds of manta rays. Can tourism help protect them? 

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Manta ray-watching tourism generated US$227.3 million (S$290.9 million) in the Maldives in 2021.

Manta ray-watching tourism generated US$227.3 million (S$290.9 million) in the Maldives in 2021.

PHOTO: SIMON HILBOURNE/MANTA TRUST

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Clara Lock

  • Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives protects hundreds of manta rays, and strict rules on boats and snorkelling help keep people and wildlife safe.
  • Tourism once helped save the bay from development, and manta watching now brings in US$227.3 million a year.
  • The article warns that careless tourism, coastal damage and climate change still threaten manta rays, so local education and better rules are vital.

AI generated

MALDIVES – To spot one manta ray in the wild is momentous; to see dozens gathering in a feeding chain is a sight to behold.

At Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives, one of the world’s best known sites for mass aggregations of reef manta rays, they swim in a line or circular formation, with mouths open and horn-like cephalic fins unfurled to funnel in plankton. The name manta comes from the Spanish word for blanket, a nod to the rays’ broad, flat bodies.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.