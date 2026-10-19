The Conscious Traveller
Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives draws hundreds of manta rays. Can tourism help protect them?
- Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives protects hundreds of manta rays, and strict rules on boats and snorkelling help keep people and wildlife safe.
- Tourism once helped save the bay from development, and manta watching now brings in US$227.3 million a year.
- The article warns that careless tourism, coastal damage and climate change still threaten manta rays, so local education and better rules are vital.
AI generated
MALDIVES – To spot one manta ray in the wild is momentous; to see dozens gathering in a feeding chain is a sight to behold.
At Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives, one of the world’s best known sites for mass aggregations of reef manta rays, they swim in a line or circular formation, with mouths open and horn-like cephalic fins unfurled to funnel in plankton. The name manta comes from the Spanish word for blanket, a nod to the rays’ broad, flat bodies.