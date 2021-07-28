Going bananas over growth

Banana harvesting (above) in India may hit a snag, as poor monsoon showers are threatening the country's nascent economic recovery and could make food even more expensive in a place where more than half of the population depends on rain for farming.

The weather pattern, which usually begins its four-month journey from the southern state of Kerala in early June, stalled for three weeks after bringing higher-than-average rains in the first half of last month.

The monsoon has now revived, but the delay and poor precipitation will hurt the sowing of crops such as rice, cotton and soya beans. This could further boost food prices, which have already pushed India's retail inflation above the central bank's 6 per cent upper limit. Agriculture accounts for about 18 per cent of India's economy.