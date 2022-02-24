Go stargazing in the Blue Mountains, cuddle up to alpacas and take an epic Grand Pacific Drive road trip

Along this route, the Royal National Park is a 50-minute drive by car from Sydney and is a must-see because of its soaring rock formations, scenic rock pools, towering waterfalls, dense rainforest, stunning ocean views, expansive beaches and natural flora and fauna. Other highlights include Kiama for its coastal walkways and famous blowhole - the biggest in the world, which can spurt seawater up to 30m in the air; as well as Wollongong, where you can experience free-falling over the beach at Wollongong Skydive. Then there is Jervis Bay, with its dolphins, whales and white sands. If you're lucky, you might be able to catch the amazing sight of the sea here glowing at night, thanks to the phenomenon of bioluminescence.

Chan Brothers Travel offers two different itineraries here: The 9-day Glamping Up Sydney and Grand Pacific Drive gives you the safari-style glamping experience while the 8-day Sydney and Surrounds is an escorted campervan tour. Both these options allow you the unparalleled experience of being at one with nature, sleeping out under the stars, and enjoying all the freedom and mobility that comes when your accommodation is not tied to one location. For the escorted campervan tour, you will also get a tour manager to offer assistance with any logistic, administrative or route issues, so you can enjoy your holiday with complete peace of mind.