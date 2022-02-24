Go stargazing in the Blue Mountains, cuddle up to alpacas and take an epic Grand Pacific Drive road trip

Explore the great outdoors and stunning nature landscapes, enjoy a breakfast experience with alpacas, take a scenic road trip and go glamping under the stars. Sydney and New South Wales have always been some of the most popular destinations in Australia. Both city and state offer so much that there is always more to discover, no matter how many times you visit.
Gourmands can revel in the best farm (or ocean!)-to-table dining, in sophisticated restaurants and charming cafes. Nature lovers can explore everything from lush forests to spectacular coasts and get up close to Australia's adorable wildlife. Adventure junkies can get their thrills from skydiving over stunning beaches or sandboarding on some of the biggest sand dunes in the world. No matter where your preferences lie, you can be assured that an unforgettable experience lies ahead of you.
Dive deep into magical mountains
New South Wales feature many scenic ports of call less than a three-hour drive away from Sydney. Indeed, the Blue Mountains is only 90 minutes away from the latter by car but even if you don’t drive, you can also head over by train using your Opal card from Sydney’s Central Station. Once you get there, the Hop On Hop Off Explorer Bus service is available for you to explore the spectacular nature landscapes.
As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the area is famous for its stunning scenic lookouts, spectacular nature, fresh eucalyptus-scented air and charming villages. There are many easy walks through lush valleys, past soaring cliffs, that will take you to different scenic lookouts for great views. The list includes prominent sites like Echo Point, from which you can see the famous Three Sisters rock formation, but there are also lesser known yet equally gorgeous areas like Elysian Rock, Pulpit Rock and Honeymoon Bridge where you can snap some great shots. In addition, this area also features The Jenolan Caves (the world's oldest known open caves) where you can check out magical-looking glow worms and be captivated by enchanting vistas of crystal formations set against pools of clear water.
With so much to see and do, you will certainly be tempted to spend a night or two here, and Chan Brothers Travel has the perfect option for you: the 8-day Sydney Sea, Sun and Stargazing with Farm Stay. Enjoy the experience of getting up close to farm animals as well as watching the bright stars twinkling down on you as part of a captivating stargazing tour.
Splash into some of the bluest seas in the world
A two and a half hours drive north of Sydney takes you to Port Stephens, which offers a truly magical marine experience. As the dolphin capital of Australia, it boasts a bay with a resident population of dolphins, as well as beaches with golden sands, crystal-clear waters and a host of other water-based activities.
Wildlife lovers can go on dolphin watching tours all year round or whale watching tours from May to November; or visit Irukandji Shark and Encounters for an interactive experience with marine life. Oakvale Wildlife Park also provides opportunities to get up close to native Australian animals.
Meanwhile, adventure junkies should not miss out on quad biking and sandboarding as Port Stephens is home to the largest moving coastal sand dunes in the Southern Hemisphere.
Foodies can also delight in the range of fresh seafood on offer and the wealth of farm-to-table dining options available. Further along Central Coast, you can also make a stop at Iris Lodge Alpacas and enjoy the unique experience of breakfasting with alpacas – you can even interact and feed them by hand.
For this region, Chan Brothers Travel offers the 8-day Sydney Care & Easy with Port Stephens and Hunter Valley, with Care & Easy being a new concept which is only available here. Combining the best elements of a package tour with the freedom of independent travel, tourists enjoy the experience and information of a guide alongside the ability to curate their own activities. Best of all, they can rest easy when it comes to their health, knowing that strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols are in place.
Drive through stunning southern scenery
The Grand Pacific Drive is a 120km route that winds its way along the New South Wales South Coast, passing by lush rainforests and idyllic seaside towns, taking you out onto the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge that stretches out over the Pacific Ocean.
Along this route, the Royal National Park is a 50-minute drive by car from Sydney and is a must-see because of its soaring rock formations, scenic rock pools, towering waterfalls, dense rainforest, stunning ocean views, expansive beaches and natural flora and fauna. Other highlights include Kiama for its coastal walkways and famous blowhole - the biggest in the world, which can spurt seawater up to 30m in the air; as well as Wollongong, where you can experience free-falling over the beach at Wollongong Skydive. Then there is Jervis Bay, with its dolphins, whales and white sands. If you're lucky, you might be able to catch the amazing sight of the sea here glowing at night, thanks to the phenomenon of bioluminescence.
Chan Brothers Travel offers two different itineraries here: The 9-day Glamping Up Sydney and Grand Pacific Drive gives you the safari-style glamping experience while the 8-day Sydney and Surrounds is an escorted campervan tour. Both these options allow you the unparalleled experience of being at one with nature, sleeping out under the stars, and enjoying all the freedom and mobility that comes when your accommodation is not tied to one location. For the escorted campervan tour, you will also get a tour manager to offer assistance with any logistic, administrative or route issues, so you can enjoy your holiday with complete peace of mind.
Feast on gourmet food and fine wine
Gourmands will have the best time in Hunter Valley, which is Australia's oldest wine region and two hours away from Sydney. Filled with acclaimed wineries, the region also boasts some fine hatted restaurants, so your time spent here will be packed with all sorts of epicurean pleasures. From vineyard tours culminating in meals on the estate, such as is offered by Margan Restaurant and tastings of all kinds – from wine to cheese to chocolate, to delicious paddock-to-plate meals at sophisticated establishments.
It's no wonder that one of the most famous festivals celebrated here is the annual Hunter Valley Wine and Food Festival, held every May/June. It will represent the perfect occasion to indulge your inner foodie, with its host of dinners at award-winning restaurants, winemaking masterclasses and cooking lessons. You can even choose to try out a hot-air balloon ride at the crack of dawn, letting you gaze upon a spectacular sunrise, as well as the numerous vineyards covering Hunter Valley, followed by a delicious gourmet breakfast with champagne celebration.
Thus, it seems right that the itinerary offered here with Chan Brothers Travel – the 9-day Sydney, Hunter Valley, Blue Mountains Cycling and Self-Drive Holiday – incorporates a healthy amount of cycling so that you can burn off the calories from all the good food you will be enjoying.
Uncover stylish, surprising facets of Sydney
After gallivanting in the city’s “backyard”, it’s time to head back to Sydney, and as one might expect, the undoubted jewel of this city is indisputably its harbour. Many of us may have cruised its waters by ferry before or explored Circular Quay and watched stunning concert performances at the Sydney Opera House, but Sydney has kept many gems hidden – waiting for the curious to discover them.
Experience Vivid Sydney from 27 May - 18 June 2022 and watch Sydney Harbour light up and transform at night. Or take the Sydney BridgeClimb and its associated "Ultimate Climb" option – which allows you to traverse its entire north-south length in 1,621 steps while taking in fantastic bird's eye views of the city and the harbour.
For animal lovers, you can hop onto a harbour ferry and visit the Taronga Zoo. With a name that means “beautiful view" in the Aboriginal language, it houses over 4,000 animals from 350 different species. It’s a marvellous way to get up close and personal with nature, and the duo of overnight options at Taronga can add further spice to your experience too. Specifically, you can opt for the luxe elegance of the Wildlife Retreat or the more adventurous safari-style tents at Roar and Snore - both of which will also grant you million-dollar views of Sydney Harbour.
Foodies will also be in gastronomic heaven with a wide range of dining options on offer. Whether your tastes run to hatted establishments, destination restaurants, Instagram-worthy cafes, or hidden speakeasies, you'll truly be spoiled for choice. Meanwhile, nature lovers can also go for a stroll along the many beaches lining the harbour, with the Bondi to Coogee walk being particularly exquisite. Watsons Bay is known for its stunning cliffs, harbour views and waterside dining, while Palm Beach (and its iconic Barrenjoey Lighthouse) has established itself as a tropical paradise, with a stunning 50 metre rock pool naturally carved out next to the ocean.
No matter what appeals to you, Chan Brothers Travel ensures you have maximum versatility and control with their Build Your Own Holiday option. Choose what you want to see with a custom itinerary, which can be shortened or extended as you please. Alternatively, you can go for their 6- or 8-day Sydney Luxury Holiday Home Getaway for a more leisurely vacation with a private chef dinner, a gorgeous environment and maximum privacy.