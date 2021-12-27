Go beyond big city holidays: Embrace nature to unwind and recharge fully for the new year

Is there a way to get away from all the stressors of the pandemic? The answer lies in the healing powers of nature.
While we all innately understand the benefits of being in nature, scientists have found tangible health benefits of spending time in the great outdoors, ranging from lower incidences of anxiety, depression and heart disease, to a boost in heart and metabolic health equivalent.
Given all that has happened in the last two years, we all deserve that one big holiday to reset mentally and physically. Fortunately, just a seven-hour flight away, lies an oft-overlooked gem that is home to some of the most stunning nature regions in the world. It could just be what you need to unplug, reconnect with nature and heal during these challenging times. An added bonus: the joy of traveling deeper to uncover some of nature’s most wonderful sights will also satiate that thirst for adventure.
Explore Gold Coast’s lush hinterland
Travellers have long flocked to Queensland for a multitude of reasons – the seemingly endless days of sunshine at the Gold Coast, and the vibrant Brisbane metropolis. But there’s more to the Sunshine State than the tried-and-tested itineraries. For one, it is also home to some of the most stunning nature regions in Australia, such as the aptly-named Scenic Rim.
Brisbane's World Heritage-listed backyard (it’s just an easy one-hour drive from the city) and recent addition to Lonely Planet's top 10 hottest destinations to visit in 2022, the Scenic Rim is made up of lush rainforests, spectacular mountain ranges and ancient landforms.
For tourists, this means luxury lodges set in the sprawling outdoors, an abundance of top-quality, locally-produced food served at farms and vineyards across the countryside, and plenty of walking tracks, cycling trails and natural rock pools for nature adventures. In other words: the perfect salve to city life.
The crown jewel of the Scenic Rim is no doubt the 47-kilometre Scenic Rim Trail hiking experience through the remote mountains of Main Range National Park. Operated through a partnership between the Queensland Government and luxury eco tourism operator Spicers Retreats, the hiking trip traverses undulating ridges and volcanic escarpment to grasstree-filled eucalyptus forests and subtropical rainforests. It is nature at its unspoiled best.
On this journey, you awaken to stunning sunrises, the chorus of songbirds and hearty breakfasts prepared by the lodgings’ hosts – a necessary part of the day to fuel up for the long walks ahead. After all, these are not for the exercise-averse; Spicer Retreats recommends that you possess a certain level of aerobic fitness so as to comfortably navigate the ups and downs of the trail. Opt for the two-day walk if you are short on time, or add on extra days to your itinerary if you want to be challenged.
If you have regular hiking experience, the full five-day walk is the best way to fully immerse yourself in all that nature has to offer. Experienced guides help navigate your voyage to make acquaintance with Mother Nature on everything from formed paths to rough, steep and unmarked trails, ranging between 12 to 18km each day. Some rock scrambling is involved. There is a 16m rock ladder to scale.
But each walk also brings great payoff. Panoramic mountain views on one day, and the encounter of native wildlife like kangaroos, koalas and goannas on the other. Evenings are bookended by luxurious eco cabins and a modern converted farmhouse (accommodation changes every day – there is no turning back on the Scenic Rim Trail), chef-prepared dinners, and drams of whiskey or glasses of red wine by the fireside, before you fall asleep to the sounds of the surrounding forests. The best part: porters transfer your luggage from one accommodation to the next, so all you need with you is your hiking essentials, and an open mind to experience the wilderness as you have never done before.
Summarises Ms Sarah Bugenhagen, senior sales manager at Spicers Retreat: “This will be an authentically Australian wilderness experience unlike any other, combining adventure, nature and amazing food and wine.”
Even if hiking is not your preferred choice of activity, the Scenic Rim region offers plenty else for your journey to venture deeper into nature. The Summer Land Camels Farm offers tours and rides, and for the braver palates – camel milk, camel milk gelato and even a camel-cino for tasting. Australia’s most internationally-award distillery, the Tamborine Mountain Distillery, produces high-quality liqueurs, vodkas and schnapps using native botanicals to the effect of Lemon Myrtle and Wattle Toffee liqueurs and Eucalyptus Gum Leaf vodka.
One of the best ways to connect with nature is through food, and the Scenic Rim region, with its rich soils and temperate climate, is abundant in food producers and farmers, growing and producing everything from pecans and beetroot to gourmet cheeses, free-range eggs and olive oil. Don’t miss the Kooroomba Vineyards and Lavender Farm, a cellar door, restaurant and lavender shop that overlook a six-hectare vineyard and a purple lavender field – an icon of the area – against a magnificent backdrop of the Scenic Rim mountain ranges.
Revel in the wonder of unspoiled nature at one of the world’s two everglades
Holiday options are plentiful at Sunshine Coast, but for nature-starved Singaporean families, a visit to the Noosa Everglades, two hours north of Brisbane, should be at the top of the list.
Set within the sophisticated seaside village of Noosa, the 60-km stretch of crystal-clear waters, rich flora and fauna and narrow waterways is one of only two everglades systems on earth. Go on a guided kayak tour, an eco safari or a river cruise to get up close and personal with indigenous wildlife – the Everglades is home to over 40 per cent of Australia’s bird species, and makes for an educational experience for the whole family.
If you plan to spend more than a day trip here, one of the best ways to see it all is with the Habitat Noosa eco camp, set amongst 65 acres of National Park and perched on the edge of picturesque Lake Cootharaba. Habitat Noosa recommends setting aside three to five days for the full experience. “Here, you get a unique wilderness experience – abundant wildlife (kangaroos, birdlife, goannas, kookaburras and so on), and access to Australia’s only everglades. All that are only 25 minutes from Noosa’s surf beaches and shopping paradise,” says Ms Kelly Cattanach, business development manager at Eco QLD.
Don’t worry – you don’t have to rough it out (unless you choose to pitch your own tents at one of the unpowered campsites) – the eco camp offers a selection of fully furnished Glamping Tents. The Luxury Paperbark Glamping Tents, for example, is a convenient option for families. It comes furnished with a private en suite, bar and fridge, and other modern fittings. Bring your meals out to the tent’s deck to enjoy the fresh air; the kids will be delighted to hang out with the camp’s resident grey kangaroos that like to relax at the campsite in the afternoons.
When the whole family wakes up refreshed in the morning take your pick from an array of waterfront activities, and walking and biking trails. Splash around in Lake Cootharaba (very shallow and safe to swim in), take a leisurely bike ride around the eco camp to revel in the tranquility of your surroundings, or enjoy a slow walk through the cool forests of the Melaleuca circuit, set within the Great Sandy National Park.
Of course, if you would rather leave the planning to the experts, hop on the Everglades Eco Tour or the Serenity Cruise. Both guided tours cruise deep into the waterways and subtropical rainforests of the Noosa Everglades teeming with wildlife, and will provide ample photo opportunities. Whatever the choice, all the time spent immersed in nature will have you and your kids returning home feeling recharged, and with plenty of incredible stories to share.
