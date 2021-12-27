Go beyond big city holidays: Embrace nature to unwind and recharge fully for the new year

Is there a way to get away from all the stressors of the pandemic? The answer lies in the healing powers of nature.

While we all innately understand the benefits of being in nature, scientists have found tangible health benefits of spending time in the great outdoors, ranging from lower incidences of anxiety, depression and heart disease, to a boost in heart and metabolic health equivalent.

Given all that has happened in the last two years, we all deserve that one big holiday to reset mentally and physically. Fortunately, just a seven-hour flight away, lies an oft-overlooked gem that is home to some of the most stunning nature regions in the world. It could just be what you need to unplug, reconnect with nature and heal during these challenging times. An added bonus: the joy of traveling deeper to uncover some of nature’s most wonderful sights will also satiate that thirst for adventure.

Explore Gold Coast’s lush hinterland

Travellers have long flocked to Queensland for a multitude of reasons – the seemingly endless days of sunshine at the Gold Coast, and the vibrant Brisbane metropolis. But there’s more to the Sunshine State than the tried-and-tested itineraries. For one, it is also home to some of the most stunning nature regions in Australia, such as the aptly-named Scenic Rim.