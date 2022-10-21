Where to go glamping in a bubble and take a seaplane to lunch

Balloon Aloft has been offering Hunter Valley balloon flights for over 40 years. With that assurance, we trained our attention on everything before us this glorious fall morning, feeling every bit as lucky as we were to experience this silent drift across the sky at 600m above ground.

The wind picked up speed as we landed, pulling our balloon basket a short distance before coming to rest on its side. We joined in the fun of deflating the balloon, squishing out the air while inadvertently working up an appetite for a champagne breakfast at Restaurant Cuvee. As we savoured the hearty spread and looked out over the vines, we wondered what could possibly top this experience.

But of course, there are plenty of other engaging experiences to be had. Just 45 minutes north of Sydney’s CBD is the Broken Bay oyster farm on the Hawkesbury River. As part of the half-day Sydney Oyster Farm Tour, we hopped on a boat that took us out to the oyster farm leases. Along the way, we took in the idyllic landscape and our guide’s riveting commentary about how Sydney Rock and Pacific oysters are cultivated.