Where to go glamping in a bubble and take a seaplane to lunch

Infinite romantic charms await around every corner in the vastness of New South Wales – hot air balloon flights at sunrise, stargazing in your own luxury bubble tent out in nature, or a seaplane ride to lunch atop a magnificent cliff are but some of the memorable experiences on offer.
Romance resides in simpler pleasures too, from intimate meals at the city’s best restaurants to eating oysters fresh off their wooden racks on the beach. All this and more are but a short flight and yet a world away.
Breathtaking locales to look forward to:
Just under eight hours by plane, you’ll find yourself in the stunning surrounds of Sydney and New South Wales, ready for some proper pampering with your significant other. Here are some ideas for getting refreshed and renewed, far afield from the grind of our city-centric lives.
Loved-up luxuries: Going off grid in utmost style
When on a romantic holiday, we are all about coming back to a sanctuary that seals us away from the outside world in our own beautiful enclosure. Imagine being cocooned in absolute privacy while enjoying the sprawling landscape before you.
At Bubbletent Australia, we literally cuddled up in our own posh bubble tent in the Capertree Valley, the second-largest canyon in the world. Located about an hour’s drive from the Blue Mountains National Park, Bubbletents’ three orb-like tents are the kind of incredible accommodations that are experiences unto themselves.
Inside, we found comfortable mattresses, high-quality linen sheets and solar-powered outlets to charge our devices – everything we needed to hunker down for a night under the mesmerising blanket of stars, including the Milky Way that stretches across the sky in all its ethereal glory.
Insider tip: Book the Virgo tent for its wood-fired hot tub in which to soak up the breathtaking views of the mountains beyond.
Alternatively, make your way to Nature Domes in Tom’s Creek situated in the foothills of the Yarras Mountains, a 45-minute drive from Port Macquarie. Set in a private valley surrounded by 110 acres of rainforest, Nature Domes is tucked away amidst the native bush with creeks and waterholes where you just might get a glimpse of a platypus basking in the waters.
For glamping in more traditional tents, there is Paperbark Camp, situated in Shoalhaven, a 2.5-hour coastal drive south of Sydney. Its location immerses guests in the Australian bush, surrounded by towering eucalyptus trees and paperbarks. These safari-inspired tents are set above ground so you get the lush sea breezes that come through the forest and a view of the wildlife that call the area home.
Paperbark Camp is a technology-free experience – no air-conditioning and no wifi — which means you can spend quality time with each other sans distractions. Book the Deluxe Safari Tent, which comes with an outdoor bathtub and shower that reinforces that magical feeling of living amongst nature.
If you're after a tropical rainforest retreat, check into Crystalbrook Byron with its stylish suites furnished with deep standalone baths, walk-in wardrobes and two balconies. Located in Byron Bay, an eight-hour drive north of Sydney, the property is nestled in 45 acres of subtropical rainforest. Alternatively, you can get to Byron Bay from Sydney with a 90-minute flight to Ballina, followed by a short half-hour drive.
Crystalbrook Byron is also in close proximity to some of the best restaurants in the area such as No Bones, a vegan bar and kitchen; and Light Year, an Asian bar and diner.
To experience proper off-grid living, we rented a Tiny House near Jindabyne, set close to the ski fields and bike trails at Thredbo and Perisher. Tucked away in vast native bushland with looming trees and 600 metres of frontage to the rumbling Mowamba River, Big Yard Escapes Tiny Houses are studio-style accommodations powered by solar energy and bottled gas. Even the tanks are filled with river water. These gorgeous accommodations are close to the hills where you can ski and snowboard in the winter or hike and ride a bike in summer. When dusk fell, we lit a bonfire and just spent the evening snuggled up and marvelling at the star-filled sky.
If you’d rather stay closer to the city, Guestlands Italia B&B is just 40 minutes away from Sydney’s CBD. Hidden away amongst cobblestone lanes and set out like a medieval Tuscan village, each of its five villas comes with a private balcony on which you can take breakfast and gaze across the gardens, lake or village. There’s even a lovely little trattoria in the piazza where you can cook breakfast.
Unforgettable experiences to remember for a lifetime
Grand gestures are par for the course when it comes to keeping the relationship exciting. And there is nothing grander than taking to the skies whether by seaplane or hot air balloon. Of course, there are other dreamy pursuits to be had on land or on the waters, all of which will be unforgettable.
We chose to start the day breezing across the sky at sunrise, gasping at our bird’s eye view of the Hunter Valley region from a hot air balloon, with rolling hills and vineyards as far as the eye can see.
Balloon Aloft has been offering Hunter Valley balloon flights for over 40 years. With that assurance, we trained our attention on everything before us this glorious fall morning, feeling every bit as lucky as we were to experience this silent drift across the sky at 600m above ground.
The wind picked up speed as we landed, pulling our balloon basket a short distance before coming to rest on its side. We joined in the fun of deflating the balloon, squishing out the air while inadvertently working up an appetite for a champagne breakfast at Restaurant Cuvee. As we savoured the hearty spread and looked out over the vines, we wondered what could possibly top this experience.
But of course, there are plenty of other engaging experiences to be had. Just 45 minutes north of Sydney’s CBD is the Broken Bay oyster farm on the Hawkesbury River. As part of the half-day Sydney Oyster Farm Tour, we hopped on a boat that took us out to the oyster farm leases. Along the way, we took in the idyllic landscape and our guide’s riveting commentary about how Sydney Rock and Pacific oysters are cultivated.
When we got to Tank Creek, we put on a pair of waders and ambled into the waters as our guide plucked the oysters from their wooden racks and shucked them for our enjoyment. Seriously, oysters don’t come any fresher than this.
For more idyllic water-based adventures, head to Jervis Bay, a three-hour drive south of Sydney and home to pristine rivers, estuaries, lakes and beaches famous for their clear waters and an abundance of wildlife. It’s not difficult to find your own private patch of paradise along the 100km of coastline across which you can glide gently in a kayak. Some of the best kayaking spots on Jervis Bay include the protected cove of Plantation Point, another protected corner called Jervis Bay West, and St Georges Basin with its huge array of birdlife (think sea eagles, parrots and black swans).
When truffle season begins in the cooler months from June to August, head out to the Southern Highlands or Orange for your very own truffle hunt. Follow the friendly truffle hunting dogs as they trot happily across the rows of oak and hazelnut trees, sniffing out the prized fungus buried amongst the roots. Tour the farms over a leisurely afternoon or stay in one for the full experience. Of course you’ll want to enjoy a meal at one of their restaurants, where the heady scent of shaved truffles permeates the dining room.
Plan your trip to Orange between 24 March and 2 April 2023, and you’ll find yourself in the gourmet haven that is Orange F.O.O.D Week, one of Australia’s longest running regional food and wine festivals that coincides with harvest and vintage season.
For a more tranquil experience, head to the Blue Mountains’ Japanese Bath House in South Bowenfels near Lithgow. Fed by a mineral spring, this onsen experience features multiple indoor and outdoor bathing areas including individual soaking tubs and a herbal steam room. Book a private bath (buro) or a massage for two and soak up the warmth of this delightful hidden gem.
Insider tip: For a full Japanese experience, stop for Japanese souffle pancakes at Gram Cafe & Pancakes in Sydney or at Azuki Bakery in Newtown for the yuzu doughnuts when you’re back in the city.
Gourmet indulgences to win your heart
For many Singaporeans, a vacation devoid of good food is no vacation at all. Happily, Sydney and New South Wales have some of the best food in Australia. Within the city centre or far beyond in the countryside, the gourmet options are endless. It helps that Australian purveyors make it a point to cook with produce grown nearby, which gives diners a true sense of place just from the food on their plates.
To get to Jonah’s at Whale Beach, we clambered onto a seaplane on a clear late morning and took to the skies. We sat back and soaked up those iconic views over Sydney Harbour and the impossibly blue Northern Beaches before a smooth landing in Pittwater. A courtesy car ferried us from the picturesque jetty to the even more stunning clifftop restaurant that took our breath away.
Established in 1929, this multi-award-winning property is as famous for its grand views across Whale Beach and the Pacific Ocean as it is for its contemporary Italian fare made from top-notch local produce. We nibbled on fresh seafood platters and whole Eastern Rock lobsters, torn between the beauty on our plates and the sweeping vistas before us. To prolong the experience, book a stay at Jonah’s and savour the sublime views. If you’re staying from May to November, you might even spot a whale or two. It’s not called Whale Beach for nothing.
For the best of Hunter Valley cuisine, a visit to Bistro Molines is a must. Robert Molines started it all for the region 40 years ago and is thus revered as the godfather of Hunter Valley cuisine. His eponymous eatery is regarded as the best bistro in the country, so secure yourself a table overlooking the sprawling vineyards and order all the classics. The rabbit braised in Dijon mustard and green olive oil sauce is a must-try. Perched on the highest point of the Hunter, the views here are so enchanting, we couldn’t help but slow down and simply enjoy the moment.
Rick Stein at Bannisters is another destination restaurant set high on a sweep of the South Coast headland, furnishing it with breathtaking ocean views. Fresh local produce is cooked in deliciously simple ways here — classic battered fish and chips and bouillabaisse swimming with snapper, hapuka, mussels and king prawns are favourites with guests.
Over in scenic Bondi Beach, we headed to Topikos Bar and Dining Room, a modern Greek restaurant serving authentic eats dished out by head chef Charles Woodward and his team. Slow-proofed pita, brushed with garlic oil and puffed in a wood-fired oven, is the finest precursor to some of the best Greek food this side of Sydney. Try the slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pomegranate glaze, or honey-glazed chicken on a satiny bed of hummus.
Margaret, the latest restaurant from legendary chef Neil Perry, is in many ways a culmination of his 40 years of experience. The menu of Mediterranean and Asian flavours is executed with a few twists and impeccable produce gleaned from Perry’s connections with top winemakers and producers in the region. Even a simple grilled tuna is transformed into a succulent, smoky thing of beauty, a testament to the solid foundations that underpin every element of this impressive restaurant.
A real draw of Firedoor in Surry Hills is that it has the honour of being the third best steak restaurant in the world according to the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2022. All the cooking here is powered by wood, so watching the chefs cook over the massive grills is a mesmerising way to pass the time while you wait for the fire-kissed seasonal ingredients to land on your plate. Reservations are notoriously difficult to snag, so remember to book at least three months in advance.
Insider tip: Set your alarm for 12pm (Sydney time) on the first Wednesday of the month to make your booking at Firedoor.
Set inside the iconic Sydney Opera House, Bennelong’s Executive Chef, Peter Gilmore, showcases the diversity and deliciousness of seasonal Australian produce in deconstructed versions of comfort classics. Come for the Maremma pasture-raised duck with Hunter sausage, grapes and kampot pepper, and stay for the gracious service and views of the city and harbour. Don’t forget the restaurant’s signature pavlova, shaped like the Sydney Opera House sails. If you don’t want a full meal, head over to the chef’s counter in the casual lounge upstairs where you can order lighter bites like Sydney rock oysters and hot lobster rolls.
