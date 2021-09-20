Get the most out of your staycation at Singapore’s first garden-in-a-hotel

Having completed the final phase of its extensive 14-month transformation, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore has become the country’s first “Garden-in-a-Hotel” and is now ready to welcome guests with new wellness concepts, offerings and experiences.

If you’re looking for new spots to recharge, then the refreshed PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay is a breath of fresh air indeed. And with the hotel’s generous 25-hour flexible check-in and out, you can take the time to unwind at your own pace.

A green sanctuary for the weary

The 21-storey-tall skylit atrium is South-east Asia’s largest, exuding a sense of urban grandeur synonymous with late architectural legend John Portman.

Suspended from the skylight is American wire sculptor Richard Lippold’s Orchidea, a floral-themed installation that has been likened to a shower of gold coins falling into outstretched hands, heralding the prosperity of the hotel. Larger-than-life pavilions inspired by tropical bird’s nests loom between the treetops and lobby spaces.

The most breathtaking element in the transformation are the 2,400 plants, trees and groundcover integrated into the interiors of the atrium, bringing soothing natural greenery to the hotel experience.

The lobby even comes alive with the striking tunes of live songbirds, adding a whimsical soundtrack to the fairytale-like settings that welcome you the moment you step into the hotel.

Food for the soul

Nestled amid the lush greenery are opportunities to nourish your body and enrich your soul with honest-to-goodness food and drinks.

Portman’s Bar, named after architect John Portman who designed the hotel atrium, offers Instagram-worthy spaces that inspire cosy conversations, while serving up freshly brewed coffee and nature-inspired afternoon tea.



Portman’s Bar provides Instagram-worthy spots that inspire cosy conversations during the day, and transforms into a sensual bar after dark. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



Come nightfall, it morphs into a swanky watering hole as resident mixologists work their magic with over 90 different labels of speciality whiskies and signature cocktails.

Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms exudes a fresh and contemporary energy. Recently ranked Top 20 in the “Best of the Best – Best Picture-Perfect Restaurant - World” category by Tripadvisor, the progressive restaurant, helmed by executive Chinese chef Edward Chong and his team, never fails to impress with their artistic flair and exquisite cuisine.

Peppermint, the hotel’s anchor all-day dining restaurant, welcomes you into nature’s embrace with sights of greenery and healthful cuisine. Executive chef Chan Tuck Wai brings to life the farm-to-table concept through the delicious Western- and Asian-style dishes made from fresh ingredients harvested from the hotel’s own Urban Farm, located just adjacent to the restaurant.



The in-house Urban Farm supplies fresh produce to the hotel’s restaurants, bars and spa. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



The Urban Farm is a brand-new addition on the hotel’s premises, featuring grow-beds, pods and trellis archways that are home to more than 60 varieties of fruit, vegetables and edible flowers. The farm proudly supplies a fifth of all greens used at Peppermint, as well as garnishes and aromatics for the bar and spa, forming the backbone to the hotel’s farm-to-table, farm-to-bar and farm-to-spa concepts.

Treat your body right

In order to bring together an end-to-end lifestyle experience for its guests, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay has dedicated its Level 5 to health and well-being.

Here, you’ll find the well-equipped gym and spin cycle studio alongside the award-winning St. Gregory spa. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a weary soul in need of rejuvenation, the hotel has got the perfect solution to ease your mind during your staycay.

Introducing … Skyline

The Skyline is PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay’s latest lifestyle offering for its guests, consisting of a collection of various lifestyle facilities and multi-functional spaces including the hotel’s COLLECTION Club Lounge, the mineral water swimming pool, The Green Space and the up-and-coming Skyline Bar. If taking it easy is your holiday plan, then The Skyline is the perfect place to spend your day during your stay.

The very idea of a hotel’s club lounge conjures up exclusive privileges, VIP service and complimentary refreshments. The newly renovated COLLECTION Club Lounge takes centre stage at The Skyline. Reserved exclusively for guests in COLLECTION Club Rooms and Suites, this is the place to enjoy indulgent breakfasts and evening cocktails, served in the comfort of plush armchairs and cream chaise lounges, while taking in panoramic views of the Marina Bay precinct.

Make use of The Green Space’s expansive outdoor terrace for a bit of morning yoga before starting on your day’s plans, or take a dip in the signature mineral water pool, which contains special mineralised water that is less harsh on your skin. Catch a tan and soak up the sun at the poolside in the afternoon, and order their signature healthy juice cocktails from the Skyline Bar to quench your thirst. The refreshments at Skyline Bar are both delectable and sustainable.

Enjoy the fruits – literally, as well as flowers and herbs – of the hotel’s labour while getting a boost of vitamins. Don’t hold back from its nutritious range of freshly squeezed juices and smoothies!

From morning… to night

No city rooftop is complete without the requisite “sunset behind the skyline” bar, and the Skyline Bar is transformed in the evenings into a sensuous nightspot with a casual-chic vibe reminiscent of cool ambient sunset bars.



Skyline Bar overlooks the dazzling swimming pool illuminated by fibre-optic lights in the evening. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY



The pool glitters with over a thousand shimmering lights as it turns dark, and the bar welcomes guests with dazzling panoramic views of the famous Singapore skyline by night, complete with a list of unique curated farm-to-bar cocktails and light bites that keep the conversation and the laughter going.