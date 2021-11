I don't like sea cucumbers, much less holding them. But two years ago, I overcame my squeamishness to release a bunch of these invertebrates into the sea as part of the Gamat Regeneration Project by The Andaman, a Luxury Collection Resort, Langkawi.

The hotel had launched this unconventional initiative because gamats - as sea cucumbers are called in Malaysia - were dwindling rapidly in Langkawi as gamat oil is popular for its healing properties.