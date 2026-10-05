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Gear up for the Singapore Grand Prix: Nine things to do leading up to F1 weekend

Retailers, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are getting in on the action with a slew of F1-themed lifestyle activities.

SINGAPORE – One of the city’s most charged weekends of the year is back, as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix revs into town from Oct 9 to 11.

The 2026 entertainment line-up spans home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, American rock band The Killers and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

The buzz of the Singapore Grand Prix, now in its 16th edition, does not stop at the track. Retailers, restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are getting in on the action with a slew of F1-themed lifestyle activities.

Many are part of Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS), an islandwide festival organised by the Singapore Tourism Board offering race-themed events and activities leading to and during the race weekend.

For those who would rather soak up the adrenaline without shelling out hundreds of dollars for a race ticket, these public activities offer another way to join the party.

Here are nine fringe events to check out this week.

1. Orchard Paddock

Try out race car simulators, browse Hot Wheels products and collectibles, and get behind the wheel of go-karts at the outdoor event. PHOTO: INVADE

Orchard Paddock is an outdoor festival with a three-day programme of food and beverage, live entertainment and car-themed challenges.

Grab a bite from vendors serving food such as smashburgers and sushi tacos, then settle in for performances by local acts including Alyph, 53A and Reverie. Race-themed movie screenings, including The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), will also be held at the venue.

Try out race car simulators, browse Hot Wheels products and collectibles and get behind the wheel of go-karts, among other activities.

A Dongfeng Performance 007 electric sedan worth $218,000 will be up for grabs at the event. PHOTO: INVADE

Visitors stand to win a Dongfeng Performance 007 electric sedan worth $218,000. To enter, pick up a Circuit Card at the information counter and complete activities to collect up to seven stamps. Each stamp earns one chance at the prize, and the winner will be announced in October.

Admission is free, though some activities may incur charges .

Where: Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, 391A Orchard Road

When: Oct 8 to 10, 4pm to midnight

Info: orchardpaddock.sg

2. Meet Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers Kimi Antonelli (left) and George Russell will have a live appearance on Oct 8. PHOTO: ADIDAS

Fans of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will have a chance to get up close and personal with them during an appearance at adidas Brand Centre Orchard on Oct 8.

Both are decorated F1 drivers, with Russell taking home first place at the Singapore Grand Prix 2025 and Antonelli clocking eight Grand Prix wins .

Fans can enter a giveaway on the adidas app with a minimum spend of $250 for a chance to meet them. Terms and conditions apply.

Where: adidas Brand Centre Orchard, 270 Orchard Road

When: Oct 8

Info: instagram.com/adidassg

3. Meet Audi Revolut F1 Team drivers

Audi Revolut F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will make an appearance at Funan mall. PHOTO: ADIDAS

On Oct 7, Audi Revolut F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will make an appearance at Funan mall.

Hulkenberg, a German driver who made his F1 debut in 2010, has raced for several teams including Renault, Haas and Sauber. Brazilian driver Bortoleto is one of the newer faces on the grid and made his F1 debut in 2025.

Fans can enter an adiClub raffle through the adidas app for a chance to attend . To qualify, participants must spend at least $250 and purchase at least one adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team item. Terms and conditions apply.

Where: Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Oct 7

Info: instagram.com/adidassg

4. Temper: Feel the Speed

Over six nights, Temper will host race-themed events centred on food, wine, music and live entertainment. PHOTO: TEMPER

Temper brings race-weekend energy to its wine room and lounge at Mondrian Singapore Duxton this F1 season.

Over six nights, it will host race-themed events centred on food, wine, music and live entertainment.

Other fringe offerings include signature cocktails created for the F1 season, and a prediction game where diners stand to win prizes such as dining vouchers and luxury glassware.

It will be the venue’s first time participating in the race-week festivities.

Dinner on Oct 5 and 6 will feature five chefs – including Nicolas Tam of one-Michelin-starred Willow in Hongkong Street and Antonio Miscellaneo, who runs Italian restaurants La Bottega Enoteca and Casa Vostra. Each chef will have a signature dish on the set menu, which is priced at $128++ a person.

Three wine-pairing menus comprising five glasses of wine curated by master sommelier Roberto Duran will be available from $98++ a diner.

On Oct 8, Singaporean DJ Prav and Brooklyn-born, Singapore-based DJ and multi-instrumentalist Spadez will perform together, playing hip-hop and R&B from 8.30pm till late.

And on Oct 10, Temper will welcome British DJ Taylah Elaine, who will be spinning hip-hop, R&B, global dance and electronic music throughout the night. Tickets are sold out for the event but tables are still available.

Where: Temper, 83 Neil Road

When: Until Oct 11, various timings

Info: temper.sg/gpss2026

5. GPSS Neon Lights Pub Crawl 2026

The pub crawl takes participants through a line-up of bars around Boat Quay and Clarke Quay. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PUB CRAWL

For a race-themed tour of Singapore’s nightlife, sign up for the GPSS Neon Lights Pub Crawl.

Starting at Mogambo Bar & Restaurant in Canton Street, the experience takes participants through a line-up of bars around Boat Quay and Clarke Quay, with stops along the Singapore River.

The night kicks off at 7pm with a welcome shot before participants set off.

Along the way, expect drink deals such as one-for-one offers and happy-hour prices all night long, as well as F1-themed trivia, games and party challenges.

The pub crawl culminates at a late-night venue which will be revealed during the tour, where ticket holders get priority entry. The list of potential venues include Asian nightclub Yang Club in Clarke Quay, Nova on level 63 of One Raffles Place and Rasa Space in Raffles Place.

Tickets start from $50 and participants must be aged 18 and above.

Where: Mogambo Bar & Restaurant, 01-01, 3 Canton Street

When: Oct 7 to 10, from 7pm

Info: str.sg/ffcw

6. The ‘Night Fuel’ Supper Club

The two-hour tour weaves stories from Singapore’s history into its walking trail. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD

Tour agency Indie Singapore Tours is running a late-night food tour through the Jalan Besar neighbourhood, drawing crowds around the circuit to one of the city’s supper districts.

The two-hour tour weaves stories from Singapore’s history into its walking trail, which will stop at eateries such as Bistro 8 on Foch Road and Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice along Jalan Besar Road.

The tour is limited to 12 people and is open to those aged 15 and above. Tickets start from $180 a person.

Where: City Square Mall, Level 1, outside McDonald’s

When: Oct 8-11, starting at 9.30pm

Info: indiesingapore.com/tour/night-race-supper-club/

7. Race Week at The Standard

The hotel will have race-themed cocktails and trivia sessions leading up to the Grand Prix weekend. PHOTO: THE STANDARD, SINGAPORE

The Standard, Singapore will run five F1-themed activities at its property until Oct 11.

From Oct 2 to 11, guests can enjoy one-for-one race-themed cocktails across the hotel’s bar venues during happy hour from 5pm to 7pm. On Oct 8, Paddock Talk at the hotel’s Kaya Bar will run a race-themed trivia quiz from 8pm. Participation is free, and diners who order a main course will receive a complimentary dessert.

F1 ticket holders can get 20% off food and drinks at Kaya at The Standard and Cafe Standard, Pool Bar and in-room dining throughout race week, and receive a complimentary race-themed coffee at Cafe Standard on Oct 9 and 10 from 9am to 11am.

Where: 12 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258353

When: Until Oct 11

Info: standardhotels.com/singapore/happenings/race-week-at-the-standard

8. The Formula 1 Exhibition

Explore the sport’s origins in the Once Upon A Time In Formula 1 room, and learn about the engineering behind modern race cars. PHOTO: F1 EXHIBITION SINGAPORE

Making its Asian debut in Singapore, the official Formula 1 Exhibition will showcase the sport’s history, technology and defining moments. The exhibition spans seven rooms at Gardens by the Bay, combining historic race cars, rare artefacts, archive footage and interactive displays. Explore the sport’s origins in the Once Upon A Time In Formula 1 room, and learn about the engineering behind modern race cars in its Design Lab and Revolution By Design rooms.

There are also racing simulators for visitors to take a spin around an F1 circuit. Tickets start from $41.20 for adults, with a 20% discount for Singapore residents.

Where: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

When: Until Oct 18, daily from 11am to 7pm

Info: f1exhibition.com/singapore/

9. The Circuit Above by 1-Atico

Multi-concept dining venue 1-Atico is offering three F1-inspired experiences from Oct 2 to 11. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

Perched 55 storeys above Orchard Road, multi-concept dining venue 1-Atico is offering three F1-inspired experiences from Oct 2 to 11.

At Argentinian restaurant Fire, the Apex Lunch is a two-, three- or four-course set starting from $35++ a person, designed as a daytime pit stop during race week. Menu options include appetisers like a salsa of poached red prawns and wood-smoked duck breast, and mains such as Argentinian seafood stew and crispy potato gnocchi.

At FLNT, diners can customise their own tartare at a do-it-yourself station, choosing from salmon, tuna or wagyu. PHOTO: FLNT

At FLNT, a Nikkei gastrobar serving Japanese-Peruvian fare, diners can customise their own tartare at a do-it-yourself station, choosing from salmon ($38++), tuna ($38++) or wagyu ($48++).

Atico Lounge rounds off the line-up with its Victory Lap martini – made with ingredients like vodka, elderflower liqueur and lemon – for $18++.

Where: Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #55-01, Singapore 238801

When: Until Oct 11

Info: 1-atico.sg/gpss-2026/