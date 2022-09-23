From sky-high views to peaceful islands: Plan Japan, Taiwan holidays with Covid-19 rules to end soon

If you have been longing to travel to Japan but were put off by having to be on a package tour, start planning your itineraries as the country will abolish a slew of Covid-19 border controls from Oct 11.

The moves include allowing individual visitors to enter, and reinstating visa waivers.

This will be the country’s latest round of easing travel restrictions. Earlier this year, it reopened its borders to leisure travellers on guided and non-guided tour packages.

Now that you can enjoy Japan with more freedom, here are some ideas about what you can see and do there.

1. Step into video game at Super Nintendo World, heart-stopping sky observatory in Osaka