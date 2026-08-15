From Jeju farms to Singapore restaurants: The story behind premium South Korean meat
Wong Ah Yoke
- Jeju Handon pork and Hanwoo beef are now sold in Singapore, with the meat approved by the Singapore Food Agency.
- Montrak pig farm produces white and black pork with distinct flavours, available at Singapore retailers and restaurants.
- Meat Co. partners exclusively with Jeju Livestock Cooperative to import premium Bodeul-gyeol Hanwoo beef, known for its marbling.
AI generated
JEJU, South Korea – It is common these days for food vendors and restaurants to list the origins of their produce, whether it is wagyu from Japan or Australia, or lamb from Wales.
Some even come with a brand name, such as Silver Hill Duck from Ireland, if the source is seen as a guarantee of quality.