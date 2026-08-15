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Grilled Montrak pork at Dongmunjeong (left), a restaurant in Jeju; and Jeju black pork collar from Meat Co (right). Jeju Handon pork and Hanwoo beef have been sold in Singapore since November 2025 after they were greenlit by the Singapore Food Agency.

JEJU, South Korea – It is common these days for food vendors and restaurants to list the origins of their produce, whether it is wagyu from Japan or Australia, or lamb from Wales.

Some even come with a brand name, such as Silver Hill Duck from Ireland, if the source is seen as a guarantee of quality.