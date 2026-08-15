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From Jeju farms to Singapore restaurants: The story behind premium South Korean meat

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Drilled Montrak pork at Dongmunjeong (left), a restaurant in Jeju; Jeju black pork collar from Meat Co (right). Jeju Handon pork and Hanwoo beef have been sold in Singapore since November 2025 after they were greenlit by the Singapore Food Agency.

Grilled Montrak pork at Dongmunjeong (left), a restaurant in Jeju; and Jeju black pork collar from Meat Co (right). Jeju Handon pork and Hanwoo beef have been sold in Singapore since November 2025 after they were greenlit by the Singapore Food Agency.

PHOTOS: WONG AH YOKE, MEAT CO

Wong Ah Yoke

  • Jeju Handon pork and Hanwoo beef are now sold in Singapore, with the meat approved by the Singapore Food Agency.
  • Montrak pig farm produces white and black pork with distinct flavours, available at Singapore retailers and restaurants.
  • Meat Co. partners exclusively with Jeju Livestock Cooperative to import premium Bodeul-gyeol Hanwoo beef, known for its marbling.

AI generated

JEJU, South Korea – It is common these days for food vendors and restaurants to list the origins of their produce, whether it is wagyu from Japan or Australia, or lamb from Wales.

Some even come with a brand name, such as Silver Hill Duck from Ireland, if the source is seen as a guarantee of quality.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.