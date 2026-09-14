Straitstimes.com header logo

From forced labour to living heritage: Sao Tome’s colonial plantations get new lease of life

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sao Tome and Principe, colonial plantations, UNESCO World Heritage

Conceicao Moreno, 46, a member of parliament for the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe, near abandoned buildings in Sanzalas in Roca Sundy, in Principe Island in Sao Tome and Principe.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Sao Tome's colonial plantations, known as "rocas," were built on forced labour and slavery, now recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage sites.
  • Many "rocas" are abandoned and in poor condition, but private investors are restoring them for tourism.
  • The government plans a 10-year restoration to preserve heritage while sharing the plantations' history.

AI generated

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE – Conceicao Moreno is a descendant of agricultural workers, of whom many were brought by force from other African nations to Sao Tome and Principe to labour on colonial-era plantations.

“My grandmother lived here, my father was born here and I was born here too. It’s our heritage, in a way,” Moreno said, pointing to the crumbling walls of the former Sundy Plantation on the island of Principe.

See more on

Travel and leisure

Tourism

Sao Tome and Principe

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.