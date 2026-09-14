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From forced labour to living heritage: Sao Tome’s colonial plantations get new lease of life

Conceicao Moreno, 46, a member of parliament for the Movement for the Liberation of Sao Tome and Principe, near abandoned buildings in Sanzalas in Roca Sundy, in Principe Island in Sao Tome and Principe.

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE – Conceicao Moreno is a descendant of agricultural workers, of whom many were brought by force from other African nations to Sao Tome and Principe to labour on colonial-era plantations.

“My grandmother lived here, my father was born here and I was born here too. It’s our heritage, in a way,” Moreno said, pointing to the crumbling walls of the former Sundy Plantation on the island of Principe.