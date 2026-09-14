From forced labour to living heritage: Sao Tome’s colonial plantations get new lease of life
- Sao Tome's colonial plantations, known as "rocas," were built on forced labour and slavery, now recognised by UNESCO as World Heritage sites.
- Many "rocas" are abandoned and in poor condition, but private investors are restoring them for tourism.
- The government plans a 10-year restoration to preserve heritage while sharing the plantations' history.
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SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE – Conceicao Moreno is a descendant of agricultural workers, of whom many were brought by force from other African nations to Sao Tome and Principe to labour on colonial-era plantations.
“My grandmother lived here, my father was born here and I was born here too. It’s our heritage, in a way,” Moreno said, pointing to the crumbling walls of the former Sundy Plantation on the island of Principe.