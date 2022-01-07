From a suite staycation to a sunset dinner cruise: Why you’ll want to make time for more holidays

We’re days into 2022, but it’s never too late to set some intentions for the year ahead. May we suggest making this your year of rest and restoration?
If you haven’t had time to take a breather from the year-end festivities, now’s the time to plan a well-deserved island getaway to sunny Sentosa to recharge your batteries.
Sentosa may be known for its theme parks and thrill rides, but it is fast becoming the go-to spot for a restorative staycation or even just a day trip to disconnect from the hectic pace of life.
So why not take this opportunity to make time for more holidays with your loved ones and reconnect, relax and enjoy one another's company?
A pampering retreat
Oasia Spa is the island’s latest offering to rid city dwellers of WFH-induced aches and knots, especially with the Oasia Signature Massage. Pick your preferred massage oil (done through a sensory test), and your therapist will get right to work on all your tension points. Don’t be surprised if you fall quickly into a massage-induced stupor.
But what really sets Oasia Spa apart is its holistic approach to wellness. Besides the soothing treatments that will leave you feeling at ease, the spa also has a dedicated Tea Lounge to welcome guests with a comforting cup of tea made from a special blend of local medicinal and seasonal herbs and spices.
Treat yourself to an added 10-minute Cryo Facial – the first of its kind at any hotel spa in Singapore – to help shrink pores and tighten skin. Alternatively, opt for one of the three spa journeys that combine a foot bath, body scrub and body massage for the ultimate self-pampering.
Did we mention that Oasia Spa is also the first spa in Singapore to offer forest therapy inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin yoku, or forest bathing, which means to bask in nature and enjoy its rejuvenating benefits?
If that’s not something you fancy, simply extend your moment of Zen with a guided meditation session at the spa’s Meditation Lounge.
Where: 23 Beach View, #01-03, Palawan Ridge Sentosa Island, Singapore 098679
Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/spas/oasia-spa/
Set sail on a luxury cruise
Multiple scientific studies have shown that being around nature, even for a short period of time, can do wonders for your mental well-being. What better way to get a generous dose of good vibes than spending a few hours out on the seas?
And if you have a special occasion to celebrate, make it one to remember with a sunset sail experience on the Royal Albatross. Departing from a private berth at Resorts World Sentosa, the ocean-going superyacht brings the whole nine yards – from the welcome reception in the Grand Salon and the theatrical process of its crew scaling the yacht’s masts before setting sail, to the three-course dinner served on the upper deck.
Royal Albatross offers breakfast and lunch cruises as well, each with its own unique experiences and meals, set against the backdrop of the ocean.
There’s good news for dog owners, too. You don’t have to leave your furry ones at home while you enjoy this. Royal Albatross’ dog cruise invites your furkids to join in on the fun, and even offers a pet-friendly three-course meal. After all, what is a relaxing holiday without your furry bestie by your side?
Where: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269
Sailing schedule: https://www.tallship.com.sg/sailing-schedule/
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/royal-Albatross-super-yacht
Dining with a view
If golfing at the island’s iconic Sentosa Golf Club is on the cards, make a booking at Panamericana. Even if you’re not a member at the Club, walk-in rates are available for a round of golf.
For those who simply want to bask in the ocean breeze and while away an indulgent afternoon, the restaurant also serves up a delectable array of cuisines from 14 different countries along the Pan-American Highway.
Naturally, the verandah seats are the hottest ticket in the house, and the restaurant recommends you book early to snag one of them – no better recipe for R&R than good food and great views.
But back to the food. While North, South and Central American cuisine might sound exotic, Panamericana’s wide repertoire of grilled, roasted and charred meats, seafood and vegetables will no doubt be familiar crowd-pleasers.
The empanadas, tacos and ceviches are must-orders for starters, before you dive into the heartier dishes of charred octopus tentacles, iberico pork and Spencer Gulf king prawns. Nurse a sangria as you watch the sun set over the sprawling greens and relax to the gentle rustle of trees in the ocean breeze.
Where: Sentosa Golf Club, 27 Bukit Manis Road, 099892
Opening hours: Noon to 10.30pm daily
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/dining/panamericana/
Find escape with a luxury heritage staycay
The icing on the cake of any relaxing vacation is being able to retire to a comfortable hotel bed in a luxurious suite at the end of the day, because the last thing you want is to contend with hordes of other holiday-makers in the same space.
No such worries at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa. Housed in a conserved colonial building that exudes old-world luxury, the hotel comprises just 40 well-furnished rooms and suites, with direct access to the pool and jacuzzi for selected rooms on the first floor. Talk about having your very own haven to completely unwind and disconnect from the world.
If you do decide to venture out, take a gander down the historical path with the Barracks Heritage Tour. The tour, curated by a heritage specialist and guided by army veterans, will recount the history of Sentosa and its conserved buildings that date back to 1904.
Where: 2 Gunner Lane, Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099567
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/places-to-stay/the-barracks-hotel-sentosa
Embark on a gastronomic journey
With an impressive dining selection that ranges from Japanese and Indian to French and Eurasian, the Mess Hall – a former military outpost which has now been converted into a convivial dining space – is a must-visit for anyone who wants to indulge in a feast for both the eyes and palate.
For fans of award-winning chef Hide Yamamoto, his eponymous Japanese outfit Hidemasa marries a more casual teppanyaki concept with an omakase experience in the same space. At Royal Taj, traditional Indian cuisine is given the modern treatment, while Le Faubourg offers a chic Parisian cafe experience complete with French pastries, desserts and sandwiches.
If you prefer to stick to local food, you can’t go wrong with Quentin’s Bar & Restaurant, which serves comforting time-honoured Eurasian classics such as curry debal, chap chye and keluak curry.
Where: 12 Artillery Avenue, Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099953
Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/get-inspired/sentosa-guides/what-can-you-expect-at-sentosa-new-mess-hall
Get in on the Marvel Universe action
If your idea of unwinding involves transporting yourself to a different reality, albeit briefly, then Madame Tussauds Singapore is the place to be.
The attraction is home to five unique experiences under one roof – the iconic Madame Tussauds wax museum, thrilling Marvel 4D Cinema, Images of Singapore interactive gallery, Spirit of Singapore boat ride and immersive Ultimate Film Star Experience – that are bound to delight guests of all ages.
At the Marvel 4D Cinema, feel the movie magic (literally) while enjoying the new Marvel Universe 4D film, a full-sensory experience complete with wind, water and other special effects that will bring you up close and personal with your favourite superheroes.
If saving the world is not on your agenda that day, then join the team of Lewis Hamilton and feel the adrenaline rush on a race track at the VR Racing Experience. And of course, don’t miss the opportunity to get your selfies with A-listers such as Bruce Lee, Leonardo Dicaprio, Nicole Kidman and our very own Ah Jie Zoe Tay.
Where: 40 Imbiah Road, Singapore 099700
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/madame-tussauds-singapore