Travel News
Free Western Australia Dream Pass offers discounts of up to 50% off attractions
- Western Australia’s free Dream Pass gives travellers up to 50% off activities.
- Deals include surf lesson add-ons, ferry and bus tours to Rottnest Island, whale-watching, and discounted national park passes.
- WA is popular with Singapore visitors because of five-hour flights and the same time zone.
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SINGAPORE – Travellers heading Down Under for the year-end holiday season can use the free Western Australia (WA) Dream Pass to find deals on food and beverage, accommodation and activities in the Australian state.
Pass holders can use promotion codes that give a discount or complimentary perks. For instance, Go Surf Perth offers an extra hour of surfboard and wetsuit hire with the booking of an adult surf lesson at A$65 (S$57).
Other deals include 15% off ferry and bus tour packages to Rottnest Island – known for its quokka population and located 30 minutes off the coast of Fremantle; 10% off whale-watching tours in Bremer Bay, Augusta or Fremantle; and up to 50% off holiday passes to WA national parks.
Pass holders can also plan their holidays with the website’s trip planner tool, with suggested itineraries, a distance calculator and links to public transport options.
There are deals from more than 70 tourism operators in WA, including those in popular destinations such as Perth, Broome and Margaret River. These include more than 50 Dream Collective operators – a curated group of WA’s leading tourism businesses – and over 20 food and beverage businesses recognised by the Western Australian Good Food Guide (WAGFG).
The WAGFG is an independent platform and restaurant guide for food and beverage, and hospitality. It relies on local and national food and drink writers to anonymously and independently review venues.
During the summer months from December to February, travellers can look forward to agricultural produce, including ripe stone fruit and garden staples like tomatoes and corn; and wildlife experiences like turtle-hatching and dolphin-watching.
WA remains a top destination for Singapore travellers due to five-hour non-stop flights to Perth and the shared time zone. In the year ending June 2026, the state recorded 124,800 visitors from Singapore, accounting for nearly a third of all Singapore visitors heading Down Under.
For more information, go to str.sg/DiWL