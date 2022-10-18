Four-day Jeju road trip: Food, nature and adventure in Asia’s Hawaii

JEJU, South Korea – When world-weary city folk think of going on a vacation, Jeju is likely the kind of place they imagine.

Blue skies, palm trees and endless coastal roads that hug a crashing shoreline have earned the island its moniker, “The Hawaii of Asia”.

About 2½ times the size of Singapore and with a population of just 670,000, this South Korean island is made for self-drive holidays. The roads are clear, the drivers unhurried and, with the attractions spread out, you will cover more ground than if you stick to the laid-back bus system, which can mean wait times of up to an hour.

For nature lovers, there are meditative (if lung-busting) hiking trails. For foodies, an abundance of fresh seafood.

Children will enjoy themed parks such as Snoopy Garden as well as animal encounters – at Hueree Nature Life Park, visitors get to hand-feed Jeju’s iconic black pigs.