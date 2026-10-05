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F1 Singapore 2026: Bigger crowds, tougher competition for local businesses

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As travellers stream into Singapore from all over the world for the Singapore Grand Prix, more businesses are innovating and marketing F1-themed offerings.

As travellers stream into Singapore from all over the world for the Singapore Grand Prix, more businesses are innovating and marketing F1-themed offerings.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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Sarah Stanley

  • The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix expects large crowds similar to 2025, with over 300,000 attendees.
  • Local businesses are creating unique F1-themed experiences and events, like live music and special menus.
  • Despite higher visitor numbers, businesses face tough competition and must stay flexible and creative to succeed during the busy race period.

AI generated

SINGAPORE –  The race is on – not just for drivers at the Marina Bay Street Circuit during the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 9 to 11, but also for local businesses capitalising on the influx of tourists. 

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix drew a sell-out crowd of more than 300,000 over the race weekend, up 12 per cent from 2024. A similar turnout is expected for the 2026 race. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.