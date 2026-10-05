F1 Singapore 2026: Bigger crowds, tougher competition for local businesses
- The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix expects large crowds similar to 2025, with over 300,000 attendees.
- Local businesses are creating unique F1-themed experiences and events, like live music and special menus.
- Despite higher visitor numbers, businesses face tough competition and must stay flexible and creative to succeed during the busy race period.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The race is on – not just for drivers at the Marina Bay Street Circuit during the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 9 to 11, but also for local businesses capitalising on the influx of tourists.
The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix drew a sell-out crowd of more than 300,000 over the race weekend, up 12 per cent from 2024. A similar turnout is expected for the 2026 race.