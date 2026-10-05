F1 Singapore 2026: Bigger crowds, tougher competition for local businesses

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As travellers stream into Singapore from all over the world for the Singapore Grand Prix, more businesses are innovating and marketing F1-themed offerings.

SINGAPORE – The race is on – not just for drivers at the Marina Bay Street Circuit during the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 9 to 11, but also for local businesses capitalising on the influx of tourists.

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix drew a sell-out crowd of more than 300,000 over the race weekend, up 12 per cent from 2024. A similar turnout is expected for the 2026 race.