Explore the Queen of the Adriatic or dine in a villa on an Italian island: Insider itineraries to see Europe in a different light

With Trafalgar, you don’t get just a run-off-the-mill itinerary. Helmed by a local travel director and supported by local specialists, each itinerary is an in-depth introduction to the cities you visit. Its iconic Be My Guest travel experiences, which bring guests to the homes of locals – be it a rural farm, a charming villa or a sprawling vineyard – offer not just an opportunity to get intimately acquainted with the local culture and people but also create memories to last a lifetime. The days are bookended with comfortable stays at well-located four to five star hotels. You’ll also get to save big with your next bookings in 2023.

Inspired? Here are five Trafalgar European itineraries to consider with year round definite departures.

Experience the best of Central Europe

For those who like to make the most of their travels, the Imperial Europe itinerary, which takes travellers across five countries and eight cities in Central Europe in 10 days, is an ideal choice.