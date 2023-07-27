Explore the Queen of the Adriatic or dine in a villa on an Italian island: Insider itineraries to see Europe in a different light

Imagine a lovely Andalusian dinner in the home of the Morillos in Seville, where you’ll get to taste the olive oil produced from their grove of 6,000 trees. Or admire the renaissance architecture of the spiral Bramante Staircase in the Vatican City as you walk up the steps normally closed to the public.
Or perhaps you are more of a nature person. As you travel through the grand alpine landscapes of Switzerland, stop for lunch in Lavaux, where you’ll connect with the locals over wine and cheese at the Unesco World Heritage vineyard terraces, which stretch over 30km along the shores of Lake Geneva.
With Trafalgar, you don’t get just a run-off-the-mill itinerary. Helmed by a local travel director and supported by local specialists, each itinerary is an in-depth introduction to the cities you visit. Its iconic Be My Guest travel experiences, which bring guests to the homes of locals – be it a rural farm, a charming villa or a sprawling vineyard – offer not just an opportunity to get intimately acquainted with the local culture and people but also create memories to last a lifetime. The days are bookended with comfortable stays at well-located four to five star hotels. You’ll also get to save big with your next bookings in 2023.
Inspired? Here are five Trafalgar European itineraries to consider with year round definite departures.
Experience the best of Central Europe
For those who like to make the most of their travels, the Imperial Europe itinerary, which takes travellers across five countries and eight cities in Central Europe in 10 days, is an ideal choice.
Guests will visit all the iconic sights of Central Europe – including the Marienplatz in Munich, Prague Castle and Hofburg Palace in Vienna – with plenty of pit stops at under-the-radar gems along the way: Be charmed by the enchanting Unesco-listed town of Regensburg; admire the eclectic Gothic, Baroque and Art Deco architecture of Slovakian capital Bratislava; and learn about the rich history of Hungarian city Györ, a small city that is great for walking.
For adventurous foodies, this itinerary also affords opportunities to try food that may be unfamiliar to our local palate. Think: goulash and stuffed cabbage in Hungary; or traditional fare in Prague. In the small town of Budakalász, a short trip from Budapest for example, you will join the Schieszl family at the family’s restaurant and winery for a hearty Hungarian dinner of homecooked food that begins with wine tasting at the family’s 300-year-old wine cellar and ends with traditional desserts like the zwetschgenkuchen, or sweet plum cake.
Get intimately acquainted with Italy
If you’ve ever wanted to explore Italy in one trip, the Best of Italy itinerary is the one to go for. This comprehensive 13-day trip shows you all the highlights, from ancient architecture and Renaissance art for the art and history buffs, to the stunning food and wine for fans of Italian cuisine.
In Rome and the Vatican City, you will visit the art of Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci at the Vatican Museums, as well as the iconic spiral Bramante Staircase designed by the famous architect Donato Bramante. Marvel at the St. Peter's Basilica and embark on an in-depth walking experience around the walls of the Colosseum. Later, you will explore the ruins of Pompeii, a city destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius; and cross the beautiful Bay of Naples by ferry to visit the island of Capri, known for its luxury boutiques and chic cafes. Over in Venice, also known as the Queen of the Adriatic, join a master craftsman as he shares the centuries-old tradition of glassmaking.
Of course, with Trafalgar, there’s more to expect. Stay in a fully renovated old Franciscan monastery when you visit the mystical town of Assisi and have dinner with the Cinque family at Villa Toscanini. The latter is situated on a secluded island in Lake Maggiore and rumoured to be the hideaway of Italian conductor Arturo Toscanini, one of the most influential musicians of the 19th century.
Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Switzerland
The beauty of Switzerland has to be seen to be believed. No matter where you turn, snow-capped mountains, mirror lakes and charming villages are all right round the corner.
With the Swiss delight itinerary, a leisurely drive from Interlaken to Lucerne takes you through Alpine forests, while traversing Lake Brienz will present spectacular views of the Bernese Oberland mountains. The option to take a trip up to visit snowy Mount Titlis will put you in the mood to try your hand at winter sports like skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.
Though not as known for its cuisine compared to its European neighbours, Switzerland does do two things well: chocolate and cheese. On this itinerary, you get to experience both. Sample the famous Gruyere cheese in its namesake town of Gruyeres and then enjoy even more cheeses, together with wines and breads at a local vineyard overlooking Lake Geneva. At the Lindt Home of Chocolate, you will learn about the brand’s chocolate-making secrets. It’s also the ideal spot to pick up plenty of souvenirs.
If you are visiting from late November to December, make use of your free time to visit one of the many magical Christmas markets to indulge in some mulled wine and tummy-warming Swiss raclette.
See the many faces of Spain
Experience the different facades of Spain on this nine-day Spanish Wonder tour, from the lively capital city of Madrid and the fashionable Barcelona, to the history-rich Granada and Seville.
After getting acquainted at your starting point of Madrid, you’re whisked off to explore the ancient neighbouring town of Toledo. There, you will visit an inlaid steel factory to see local craftsmen forge the steel swords that provided defence for the city for centuries.
Over the next few days, get ready to be awestruck by stunning historical landmarks as you travel southwards. Learn about the centuries of Moorish rule and its influence on the culture and architecture of the region at the Mosque of the Caliphs in Cordoba; stroll along the imposing Plaza de España in Seville (fun fact: the iconic public square was used as a filming location for Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones); and take plenty of photos at the magnificent Alhambra palace in Granada.
Then, travel to Barcelona by way of the Mora Pass to Guadix, a city famous for its white-washed cave homes built into the cliffs. Cap off your trip through time admiring the fantastical structures of Gaudi at La Sagrada Familia and Passeig de Gràcia Avenue.
Of course, a Spanish holiday isn’t complete without indulgent food and wine experiences. Join the Morillo family over a traditional Andalusian dinner at the family’s olive farm in Basilippom, Seville, famed for its 100 per cent organic extra virgin olive oil. Expect homespun dishes where the prized olive oil stars as one of the key ingredients.
Explore the natural and historical wonders of the Balkans
Nature lovers: get ready to be smitten by the idyllic islands, sparkling Adriatic coastline and lush forests of Croatia and Slovenia.
The piece de resistance of this itinerary is a guided walking tour of the Unesco-listed Plitviče, one of the oldest and largest national parks in Croatia. On the tour, you get to choose between two routes: a shorter option that takes you to the canyon, or a longer path that continues on from the canyon to the azure waters of Kozjek Lake. Opt for the longer journey and you will be rewarded with a boat ride across the lake back to the hotel.
There’s plenty for history buffs too: your local guides will take you on a scenic boat ride to view the 17th Century Church of Assumption at Bled; discover the city’s mythical dragon heritage on a walking tour through Ljubljana; and uncover the fascinating history of the ancient Pula Arena, an amphitheatre in the coastal city of Pula. Prefer to experience the local history and culture through food? A visit to a fifth-generation-owned farm in Bled to enjoy organic beer, bread and pasta will be a nourishing experience for your mind and your stomach.
Fulfil your holiday goals for the year and enjoy up to 15 per cent off on all 2023 tours for a limited time only (terms & conditions apply). To book or for more information, click here or contact Trafalgar at 6922 5965 / WhatsApp 8121 6065.