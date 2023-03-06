Ending pandemic blues: Hot springs, beach strolls and the arts in greater Melbourne

MELBOURNE – Melbourne has always been a funny town, says Australian author Sophie Cunningham.

The city is now so officially funny that its international comedy festival, started to recognise the playfulness of the wider Melburnian community, brings in millions in turnover these days, she notes in her book Melbourne.

A good sense of humour among the locals is certainly one of the things that livened up my restorative six-day trip to the Australian city and regional Victoria from end-November to early December 2022.

During my visit to French Island, which has a road ominously named Mosquito Creek, tour guide Scott Coutts offers me “the perfume of French Island”.

Mosquito repellent. Do not leave home without it.

I had recovered from a Covid-19 infection just two weeks before the trip and it felt like a much-needed wellness tour, with dips in hot springs, strolls along the beach, invigorating artworks and a good dose of laughter like just what a doctor would have ordered.

Here are the highlights of my trip:

1. Getting into hot water