For Subscribers
Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme
Eleven havens
From Canada to Spain to South Korea, countries under the VTL arrangements have plenty to offer travellers
In a giant leap to the new Covid-19-endemic world, travellers departing from 11 countries do not have to serve quarantine when entering Singapore - provided they are flying under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangements.
Conversely, these countries, except for Brunei, now offer quarantine-free travel for people arriving from Singapore.