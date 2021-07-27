Dream of future adventures

International tourism boards have spent the past year working on the toughest project of their lives - bringing the world to the traveller in lockdown.

Tapping technology and the human imagination, tourism players have pivoted to the online sphere to keep their destinations top of mind amid border closures and volatile air travel bubbles.

Organisations such as Tourism Australia and Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) have created autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos that embed immersive aural experiences into videos of their landscapes.

Others have accented their country's charms in comical skits, short films and song and dance.

Fusing traditional Korean music and contemporary performances, Korea Tourism Organisation's (KTO) Feel The Rhythm Of Korea campaign videos have garnered nearly 300 million views on YouTube since July last year.

The two-minute clips focus on attractions in six South Korean cities, including the coastal metropolis Busan and the capital Seoul.

Director of KTO's Singapore office Lee Jee-eun says: "We want to remind people of what Korea has to offer through different travel lenses - food, K-beauty, adventure and more - so audiences can relate according to their preferences and look forward to travelling to Korea."

At home, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has also launched videos to inspire local and global audiences to view Singapore from new perspectives.

STB brand director Choo Huei Miin says: "As it will take time for large-scale international travel to resume, it is important for Singapore to remain top of mind among our key markets and global audiences, while stimulating domestic demand."

The sentiment is shared by travel companies and tourism boards all over the world, as they too dish out fun and fresh clips to stay relevant.

Here are seven destination trailers that will remind travel lovers of what awaits them once leisure travel returns.

1 SOUTH KOREA

The lively Feel The Rhythm Of Korea videos are set to a soundtrack of pansori - a traditional Korean music genre - fused with modern beats by alternative pop band Leenalchi, with choreography by the Ambiguous Dance Company.

Viewers are invited to hidden attractions across six cities, such as the dancing sea fountain in the port city of Mokpo and the Jumunjin fish market in coastal Gangneung.

The campaign later featured K-pop girl group Itzy in a video series highlighting different facets of South Korea, such as food, beauty and nature.

Watch: str.sg/33VG

2 HONG KONG

As part of a global campaign titled 360 Hong Kong Moments, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has curated a YouTube playlist which captures the auditory essence of the city, complete with aesthetic views shot from overhead.

Listen to the leaves rustling in the wind at Shing Mun reservoir, the chatter of shopowners in Stanley Main Street and the waves crashing onto the shore at Sha Ha beach in a three-minute ASMR video of Hong Kong's outdoors.

For an even more immersive experience, check out its virtual reality YouTube video playlist (str.sg/33Vq) that takes viewers on adventures unique to Hong Kong, such as a ride on the Ding Ding Tram, nicknamed after its double-bell ring.

Watch: str.sg/33Vc

3 SINGAPORE

Reinventing experiences in Singapore through storytelling, STB's SingapoRediscovers campaign videos portray local attractions, hotels and tours through the eyes of a young girl.

For a change of perspective, a vintage Vespa sidecar tour through the ethnic enclave of Kampong Glam is shown as a magical trip on a flying carpet. Chinatown's colourful shophouses are depicted as giant dollhouses. And Pulau Ubin is not just an island, but also a "place full of secrets and friendly creatures".

STB brand director Choo Huei Miin says: "Our destination videos aim to inspire both local and international audiences to rediscover and see Singapore in a different light: a destination of possibilities with reimagined hygiene measures and reinvented experiences."

Watch: str.sg/33VN

Envision post-pandemic trips to distant lands

4 AUSTRALIA

Tourism Australia's trailers plunge viewers into Australian sights and sounds using an immersive audio concept in its 8D Escapes series on YouTube.

The 8D audio creates the illusion that the environmental acoustics are being projected from different parts of a room, producing a surround-sound effect with the use of headphones.

Relax to the echoes of whale calls from the coastal city of Hervey Bay in Queensland and chirping penguins on Phillip Island in Victoria, among other sounds of nature.

Watch: str.sg/33Vf

5 NORWAY

Tourism board Visit Norway features talking animals such as deer, walruses and ducks in a comical video for its latest campaign Law of Nature. The creatures offer words of wisdom about traversing the great outdoors.

In the Scandinavian country filled with dramatic mountains and jewel-toned fjords, "allemannsretten", or the right to roam, is highly encouraged - as long as travellers explore responsibly and safely.

Nature lovers can get a refresher on the house rules from the chatty Nordic wildlife - voiced by Norwegian actors Mari Maurstad and Torjus Tveiten.

Watch: str.sg/33VT

6 SWITZERLAND

In a 90-second film titled No Drama by Switzerland Tourism, American actor Robert De Niro is not convinced by Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer's pitch for a movie in Switzerland.

There is just "no drama" in the beautiful mountainous Central European country, says De Niro.

The advertisement has received more than 52 million views on YouTube since its debut on May 4.

If the breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps do not already sell Switzerland as a choice destination, Federer has some personal travel tips on myswitzerland.com that may just seal the deal.

Watch: str.sg/33VY

7 ICELAND

Iceland is beckoning travellers with a novel offer - free tailored boots fashioned from your pandemic wardrobe's sweatpants.

The relatable lyrics of the song titled Sweatpant Boots, performed by Filipino-Icelandic rapper Ragna Kjartansdottir, empathise with travel enthusiasts stuck at home amid the pandemic.

Go from "crying in the shower to feeling nature's power" with this music video, which has been watched more than two million times since it was uploaded on June 24.

Watch: str.sg/33Vp