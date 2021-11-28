DEEP DIVE INTO HISTORY

Parts of ships (above) sunk during the World War I Gallipoli campaign and the Ertugrul Redoubt (right) are on display near Seddulbahir in Canakkale, north-western Turkey. Warships that sank 106 years ago on the historical Gallipoli Peninsula, where the Dardanelles Wars took place, are opening up to tourism with the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park. The Mehmetcik Lighthouse (left) and shipwrecks (above and right) are part of the park's attractions. In 1915, the battle for Gallipoli's adjoining Dardanelles Strait saw Allied troops attempting to take it from the declining Ottoman Empire. The Allies intended to secure a supply route to Russia and capture Constantinople, as Istanbul was known when it was the capital of the Ottoman and Byzantine empires. But they gave up after nearly nine months of gruelling warfare in which more than 100,000 were estimated to have been killed on all sides. There are more than 10 shipwrecks, including the British Royal Navy's HMS Majestic. Access to the wrecks required a special permit until 2017, when Mr Ismail Kasdemir, who heads the area's Canakkale Historical Site, began pushing the idea of opening the seabed to the broader public. "There was history and treasure lying underwater for more than 100 years," he said. There are several diving spots featuring historical artefacts. These include the Chuuk Lagoon in Papua New Guinea and Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Now, Turkey can add Gallipoli to the list.

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE