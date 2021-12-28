Dance journey around the world

SERBIA, AUGUST 2020: Olja Djukic (right), 29, and Dejana Zlatanovski (far right), 26, of the National Theatre in Belgrade, staging a throwback to the 1970s with their ponytails and winged eyeliner. ESTONIA, JULY 2019: Angelina Shipulina, 20, of Russia travelled seven hours to get to this dance shoot in Telliskivi Creative City in Tallinn. NORTH MACEDONIA, AUGUST 2020: Angela Bogatinova, 24, holds her ground against a backdrop of Skopje's socialist Brutalist architecture. LEBANON, JANUARY 2020: Syrian-Ukrainian Dana Amer, 26, dancing in Beirut, less than 1km from the site of the devastating explosion that happened on Aug 4 last year. SWEDEN, NOVEMBER 2020: In a corner of a Stockholm subway station, Marin Jalut Motte, 23, a French ballet dancer from Royal Swedish Ballet, finds a light. CROATIA, AUGUST 2020:
FROM C1 In the region, my favourite Balkan city was Skopje, North Macedonia, where two dance stages were already waiting for me. The Art Bridge and The Saints Cyril and Methodius University could not have been more different than the other.

One was an 80m pedestrian bridge featuring sculptures of writers, composers and artists, part of a controversial facelift in the city. But the university was a magnificent example of Brutalist architecture, the oldest and largest public college in the country.

