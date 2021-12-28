Dance journey around the world

FROM C1 In the region, my favourite Balkan city was Skopje, North Macedonia, where two dance stages were already waiting for me. The Art Bridge and The Saints Cyril and Methodius University could not have been more different than the other.

One was an 80m pedestrian bridge featuring sculptures of writers, composers and artists, part of a controversial facelift in the city. But the university was a magnificent example of Brutalist architecture, the oldest and largest public college in the country.