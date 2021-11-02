For Subscribers
20 reasons to return to Australia
Crocs, caves, caviar
Australia has much to offer - from extreme sports to prehistoric culture to swimming with lethal monsters. Here are 20 reasons to visit the country
Australia has been closed to international tourists since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now, a travel bubble with Singapore is on the horizon.
From Nov 21, vaccinated Singaporeans will be able to travel to parts of Australia and back without quarantine in either country. These include New South Wales and Victoria, Australian media reported on Sunday.