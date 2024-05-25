From cradling baby crocs to exploring via campervan: Why travellers are choosing this Australian hotspot

As first-timers to the Northern Territory, each on their own unique journey, these Singaporean travellers were united with a shared sense of awe at the region’s beauty and iconic locales. Ahead, they share their insights and recommendations for an unforgettable holiday in this uppermost region of Australia.

A plethora of stays to choose from

There are plenty of accommodation options in the Northern Territory, ranging from safari camps, caravan parks, glamping tents and bed-and-breakfasts to eco-luxe lodges and wilderness resorts.

Ms Lim had a one-of-a-kind experience camping under the stars at Uluru, where she slept outdoors in a swag (fancy sleeping bag). Families or bigger groups can consider renting a campervan like Mr How, who drove from Darwin to Litchfield and Kakadu during his trip in 2018.

He found that a campervan was quite convenient to travel around in as there are many holiday parks around the region. Each holiday or caravan park has a different type of campsite with essential facilities. Depending on your budget, you can opt for a non-powered site or a powered site with attached bathrooms and showers. Mr How chose to stay in Batchelor Holiday Park’s ensuite powered site, and Pine Creek Railway Resort, which offers furnished cabins.

For those who prefer more creature comforts, make like Ms Amrita who stayed at Cicada Lodge, a comfortable sanctuary surrounded by ancient sandstone cliffs and the majestic Katherine Gorge; as well as Finniss River Lodge, a luxury accommodation situated on a 50,000-acre working cattle ranch.

“There are only six luxury suites at the Finniss River Lodge, so it felt really exclusive,” says Ms Amrita.