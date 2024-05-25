From cradling baby crocs to exploring via campervan: Why travellers are choosing this Australian hotspot

For journalist Amrita Kaur, it was the stunning natural attractions – rugged scenery, dramatic gorges, waterfalls and expansive desert landscapes – that drew her to this region of Australia.
For environmental health and safety consultant How Kah Kuan and his young son, Jian Kai, a campervan road trip sounded like a special way to bond during the school holidays.
As for communications manager Iris Lim, the search for a quieter holiday destination led her to Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory, where she was charmed by vibrant street art and later with beautiful sunsets at the iconic Uluru (Ayers Rock).
As first-timers to the Northern Territory, each on their own unique journey, these Singaporean travellers were united with a shared sense of awe at the region’s beauty and iconic locales. Ahead, they share their insights and recommendations for an unforgettable holiday in this uppermost region of Australia.
A plethora of stays to choose from
There are plenty of accommodation options in the Northern Territory, ranging from safari camps, caravan parks, glamping tents and bed-and-breakfasts to eco-luxe lodges and wilderness resorts.
Ms Lim had a one-of-a-kind experience camping under the stars at Uluru, where she slept outdoors in a swag (fancy sleeping bag). Families or bigger groups can consider renting a campervan like Mr How, who drove from Darwin to Litchfield and Kakadu during his trip in 2018.
He found that a campervan was quite convenient to travel around in as there are many holiday parks around the region. Each holiday or caravan park has a different type of campsite with essential facilities. Depending on your budget, you can opt for a non-powered site or a powered site with attached bathrooms and showers. Mr How chose to stay in Batchelor Holiday Park’s ensuite powered site, and Pine Creek Railway Resort, which offers furnished cabins.
For those who prefer more creature comforts, make like Ms Amrita who stayed at Cicada Lodge, a comfortable sanctuary surrounded by ancient sandstone cliffs and the majestic Katherine Gorge; as well as Finniss River Lodge, a luxury accommodation situated on a 50,000-acre working cattle ranch.
“There are only six luxury suites at the Finniss River Lodge, so it felt really exclusive,” says Ms Amrita.
Where untouched wilderness meets ancient wonders
Nature lovers are in for a treat at Australia’s Top End – the northernmost section of the country – which boasts unique landscapes and natural beauty like no other. Must-visit places include Litchfield National Park, Kakadu National Park and Nitmiluk National Park.
After the 1.5-hour drive from Darwin to Litchfield National Park, the first thing Mr How and his son did was to take a dip in Litchfield’s famous Florence Falls, where water cascades into a plunge pool, surrounded by lush monsoon forest.
The pair also embarked on the Yellow Water Cruise at the Kakadu wetland, which is home to hundreds of birds and animal species, such as the saltwater crocodile. He recalls: “There was a spectacular sunset over the Yellow Water Billabong of Kakadu National Park and great natural rocky landscapes across the river. It was the first time my six-year-old had seen the natural world like this.”
Similarly held in awe was Ms Lim. Etched in her memory are the ancient rock art that she saw in Kakadu, Katherine, and Uluru, as well as “the changing colours of Uluru at sunrise and sunset.”
Another opportunity to view ancient rock art is via a sunset dinner cruise. This was a highlight for Ms Amrita, who saw the magnificent Katherine Gorge in Nitmiluk National Park on the Nabilil Dreaming Sunset Dinner Tour, a cruise that includes a scenic walk and dinner. The gorges carved their way through ancient sandstone cliffs over millions of years, creating a series of breathtaking rock formations. These form the backdrop to dinner, amid the setting sun.
Unexpected discoveries and things to do in the Top End
It was a trip of many firsts for Ms Amrita, who took her maiden helicopter ride over the floodplains of the Mary and Adelaide River regions, Daly River, and the lush nature reserves of Litchfield National Park. She also ventured to Sandy Creek, a serene, less-travelled waterfall area with minimal tourist presence.
One of the most exhilarating experiences was spotting crocodiles in the wild, and then getting up close to them.
“During an airboat tour to watch crocodiles at Finniss River, I spotted at least six large crocodiles in just 30 minutes – some sunbathing, some lurking in the water, and others silently gliding through the swamp,” she recounts. “It was quite thrilling to watch them in such close proximity.”
She also visited Darwin’s Crocosaurus Cove, an indoor aquarium zoo that is home to the world’s largest display of Australian reptiles and the famous Cage of Death. Here, visitors can come face to face with saltwater crocodiles.
“I carried a two-year-old crocodile named Freddy, which weighed about 5kg. That was a highlight for me, too,” Ms Amrita adds.
Besides nature and scenic activities, you can enrich your trip with cultural activities such as dot painting. These are typically led by Aboriginal artists who will share drawing techniques and explain what the different shapes and designs represent, allowing guests to create their own artwork on canvas.
Ms Lim found this activity particularly therapeutic: “The experience left me feeling a sense of peace. As I thought through the designs, I could quietly reflect on my life and travel experiences. It was one of the most amazing experiences during my trip to the Northern Territory.”
Mr How and his son joined a Guluyambi Cultural Cruise along Kakadu’s scenic East Alligator River. There, they enjoyed a first-hand account of local Aboriginal culture, their way of life, and the use of plants and animals, as well as learning some bush survival skills.
Ms Amrita learnt more about Aboriginal culture from artist Manuel Pamkal. At The Top Didj Cultural Experience in Katherine town, Mr Pamkal, who has been painting for 45 years, welcomed guests by playing the didgeridoo, a wind instrument.
“Besides sharing his stories of living in the bush as a child, he also taught us how to make fire with sticks, as well as how to throw a spear with a woomera, a stick used by Aboriginal boys and men to propel spears with great force,” she recalls.
Travel tips for visiting Darwin and beyond
When travelling with kids, Mr How recommends preparing sufficient mosquito repellent and bringing along good sunscreen and hats for day hikes. “Be mindful of the heat and humidity even in the dry season, and drink plenty of water. If you are hiring a campervan and planning to do your own cooking, make sure you do your research on the various supermarket locations so that you can restock easily,” he says.
All three Singaporeans recommend taking local guided tours to take in all the beauty that the Northern Territory offers. Ms Lim says: “Local guides are knowledgeable about the region and able to share good insights for visitors to better appreciate the surroundings that you are visiting.”
Start planning your getaway to the Northern Territory, whether it’s for the perfect weekend or an extended escape.