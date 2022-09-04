Ho Chi Minh City can be a frustrating destination for travellers seeking hip hangouts.
English-language information is hard to uncover and, should you chance on something interesting, store opening timings on Google Maps may be inaccurate.
Ho Chi Minh City can be a frustrating destination for travellers seeking hip hangouts.
English-language information is hard to uncover and, should you chance on something interesting, store opening timings on Google Maps may be inaccurate.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 04, 2022, with the headline Cool hideouts in Ho Chi Minh City. Subscribe