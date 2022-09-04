In quest of

Cool hideouts in Ho Chi Minh City

Although hard to find, there are exciting places in the city for sharp-eyed explorers

Karen Tee
Updated
Published
29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ho Chi Minh City can be a frustrating destination for travellers seeking hip hangouts.

English-language information is hard to uncover and, should you chance on something interesting, store opening timings on Google Maps may be inaccurate.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 04, 2022, with the headline Cool hideouts in Ho Chi Minh City. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top