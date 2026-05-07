Jasmine Koh and two fellow Disney devotees won out of nearly 1,000 entries – earning their spots to experience the magical Disney Adventure

(Photo on the left) Disney magic began in childhood for Ms Jasmine Koh, pictured with her mother at Tokyo Disneyland. (Photo on the right) Now, pictured with her husband, Ms Koh is sharing that same magic with her family, and looks forward to creating even more memories aboard the Disney Adventure as the winner of Singapore’s Biggest Disney Cruise Line Fan contest.

The first holiday Ms Jasmine Koh remembers vividly was a trip to Tokyo Disneyland with her mother when she was nine. There, she was enthralled by the parades, characters and storytelling – it was “pure magic”, she says – and she has been a Disney diehard ever since.

Years later, after learning about the Disney Cruise Line in the United States, she made a quiet wish for it to sail to Singapore one day. That wish lingered – until 2023, when Disney Cruise Line announced that its newest ship, the Disney Adventure, would homeport here.

“Can you imagine my excitement?” says Ms Koh, who has been waiting patiently for the cruise to set sail from Singapore.

That anticipation reached a high point when she was notified that she had come in top for Singapore’s Biggest Disney Cruise Line Fan contest – news the 36-year-old says left her unable to contain her happiness.

Planning to go on the cruise with her husband and two children, Ms Koh adds: “It really feels like a dream come true for us, something we’ll remember forever as a family.”

The contest, organised by The Straits Times in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line, ran between Jan 19 and Feb 16, and drew close to 1,000 entries.

Ms Koh, a dance instructor, won a three-night stay in a Concierge Family Stateroom with Oceanview Verandah aboard the Disney Adventure, worth over US$10,000 (about S$12,752).

“We can’t wait to create more beautiful Disney memories onboard the Disney Adventure,” she adds.

The Disney Adventure set sail on March 10 from Singapore and is the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The ship spans 19 decks, accommodates up to 6,700 passengers and features seven immersive themed areas.

Onboard the ship, Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories are brought to life through immersive dining experiences, Broadway-style productions and Character encounters, with every corner designed to keep the Disney magic going from day to night.

Besides Ms Koh, Ms Raelene Chin and Ms See Shuwen also won prizes in the contest.

Ms Chin, who took the second prize of a three-night stay in a Stateroom with Garden Verandah worth over US$4,200, says: “When we found out, we couldn’t hold our excitement! We have shown our daughter little snippets of what she can expect aboard the cruise and she’s so excited because she keeps thinking we’re going to Disneyland.”

Second prize winner Raelene Chin (left) with her husband and daughter. PHOTO: COURTESY OF RAELENE CHIN

The 29-year-old business development manager hopes to create memories as a new family of four. Similarly, Ms See will look forward to spending family time with her husband and son.

Ms See Shuwen (left), who won the third prize, is looking forward to enjoying the cruise with her husband and son. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SEE SHUWEN

The designer, who is in her 30s, won third prize, which is a three-night Stateroom with Oceanview Verandah stay worth over US$3,200.

She exclaims: “First thing we will do onboard is to decorate our cabin door together. It’s a simple but special way to start the trip as a family.”

In partnership with Disney Cruise Line